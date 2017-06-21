Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle on 50p coin

When Grania forwarded me this tw**t, I thought it was a huge joke:
But it’s TRUE! One of my favorite Beatrix Potter characters—unfairly mocked at the end of the book as “she’s just a hedgehog!” after her washerwoman disguise slips— is on a 50p coin issued by The Royal Mint. Sadly, it was issued last year and appears to be unavailable now:
“Only a hedgehog!” A hedgehog who can do laundry! What a stunning bit of species-ism which, for me, ruined the story:
I think there’s a postmodernist, feminist, intersectional Ph.D. thesis to be written on Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. What would it be called?
p.s. I found the coin for a few bucks on eBay and bought it.
The Darwin £2.
The Tiggy Winkle 50p piece.
Are you attempting to appropriate UK monetary culture?