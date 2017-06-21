Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle on 50p coin

When Grania forwarded me this tw**t, I thought it was a huge joke:

Mrs Tiggy Winkle is on the 50p coin. pic.twitter.com/jtnI9OfVPO — Jean Prince (@Jean1709) June 20, 2017

But it’s TRUE! One of my favorite Beatrix Potter characters—unfairly mocked at the end of the book as “she’s just a hedgehog!” after her washerwoman disguise slips— is on a 50p coin issued by The Royal Mint. Sadly, it was issued last year and appears to be unavailable now:

“Only a hedgehog!” A hedgehog who can do laundry! What a stunning bit of species-ism which, for me, ruined the story:

I think there’s a postmodernist, feminist, intersectional Ph.D. thesis to be written on Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. What would it be called?

p.s. I found the coin for a few bucks on eBay and bought it.