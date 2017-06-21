Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle on 50p coin

When Grania forwarded me this tw**t, I thought it was a huge joke:

But it’s TRUE! One of my favorite Beatrix Potter characters—unfairly mocked at the end of the book as “she’s just a hedgehog!” after her washerwoman disguise slips— is on a 50p coin issued by The Royal Mint. Sadly, it was issued last year and appears to be unavailable now:

“Only a hedgehog!” A hedgehog who can do laundry! What a stunning bit of species-ism which, for me, ruined the story:

I think there’s a postmodernist, feminist, intersectional Ph.D. thesis to be written on Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. What would it be called?

p.s. I found the coin for a few bucks on eBay and bought it.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm and filed under economics. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Bob Murray
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

    The Darwin £2.
    The Tiggy Winkle 50p piece.
    Are you attempting to appropriate UK monetary culture?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: