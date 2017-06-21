Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ speech

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “fall,” is a rare one not accompanied by the artist’s comment. But it needs no gloss, except to say that all too often Leftists will discount news they hear from a right-wing source, even if it’s true (Righties like Trump of course do the same thing with the “left-wing media”). I’d prefer not to see that kind of behavior on this site, for, after all, conservatives can sometimes be right! Since all sites except those like the New York Times sometimes make mistakes, or distort stuff, I try to check every substantive news claim against other sources.

