1,387 subscribers to go

We’re ticking down at a decent pace toward the 50,000 subscriber mark, and though some readers have had the hauteur to tell me that that’s a meaningless figure, it means something to me. 1387 subscribers to go, so we’re more than 97% of the way there. Then I can die a happy man, and no, I’m not going to off myself at the Landmark Number; it’s a metaphor!

Some other data:

Total number of posts: 15,744 Total number of comments: 804,856 (average 51.1 comments per post) Number of unpublished “draft posts” (most will never see the light of day): 1,167. These include the infamous “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” post begun years ago by Greg Mayer. (It’s an indictment of the inaccuracy of that site.) I fear that, like Casaubon’s “Key to all Mythologies” in Middlemarch, Greg’s intriguing post will never see the light of day. And yes, I’m Greg-shaming!