1,387 subscribers to go

We’re ticking down at a decent pace toward the 50,000 subscriber mark, and though some readers have had the hauteur to tell me that that’s a meaningless figure, it means something to me. 1387 subscribers to go, so we’re more than 97% of the way there. Then I can die a happy man, and no, I’m not going to off myself at the Landmark Number; it’s a metaphor!

Some other data:

Total number of posts: 15,744

Total number of comments: 804,856 (average 51.1 comments per post)

Number of unpublished “draft posts” (most will never see the light of day): 1,167. These include the infamous “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” post begun years ago by Greg Mayer. (It’s an indictment of the inaccuracy of that site.) I fear that, like Casaubon’s “Key to all Mythologies” in Middlemarch, Greg’s intriguing post will never see the light of day. And yes, I’m Greg-shaming!

  1. John
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:20 am | Permalink

    Non-existent godspeed!

    Reply
  2. pomo59
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:21 am | Permalink

    The site’s growth is well-deserved! I was surprised that the average number of comments per post was only 5. Seems quite low to me.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:24 am | Permalink

      It’s not 5 but 51.1.

      Reply
      • pomo59
        Posted June 21, 2017 at 8:09 am | Permalink

        Sorry about that Professor. I deserve an F for reading too quickly! The comments overall are very insightful and a great supplement to your excellent posts.

        Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:21 am | Permalink

    Are we really all “amazing people”?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:25 am | Permalink

      Well, that’s WordPress’s characterization, not mine. But I have to say that I’m immensely pleased with the acumen and thoughtfulness of most of the readers.

      Reply
    • H Stiles (@HStiles1)
      Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:30 am | Permalink

      ah – I sense a doubter!
      True – some are not as amazing as others…
      OED Online –
      1530 J. Palsgrave Lesclarcissement 421/1 “You will amase hym with beatyng of hym thus aboute the heed. He was so amased with the stroke that he was redy to fall downe.”

      Reply
  4. H Stiles (@HStiles1)
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:23 am | Permalink

    Poor Greg!

    Wikipedia is useful, but never totally reliable. However, there are those working to improve it. I know the ‘wiki-median’ in Residence at the Wellcome Institute, @HistorianAlice & she is adding entries for women scientists who may have been forgotten or neglected. A chum of mine spends far too much time editing pages & I do add links & information in areas to do with our library coverage, eg history of science or deafness etc.

    But do use with caution.

    Reply
  5. Jim Knight
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    Why shame Greg? Greg’s a good guy. He is a purist, I think, and if it isn’t exactly correct then he is offended.

    Reply

