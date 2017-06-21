1,387 subscribers to go

We’re ticking down at a decent pace toward the 50,000 subscriber mark, and though some readers have had the hauteur to tell me that that’s a meaningless figure, it means something to me. 1387 subscribers to go, so we’re more than 97% of the way there. Then I can die a happy man, and no, I’m not going to off myself at the Landmark Number; it’s a metaphor!
Some other data:
Total number of posts: 15,744
Total number of comments: 804,856 (average 51.1 comments per post)
Number of unpublished “draft posts” (most will never see the light of day): 1,167. These include the infamous “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” post begun years ago by Greg Mayer. (It’s an indictment of the inaccuracy of that site.) I fear that, like Casaubon’s “Key to all Mythologies” in Middlemarch, Greg’s intriguing post will never see the light of day. And yes, I’m Greg-shaming!
Non-existent godspeed!
The site’s growth is well-deserved! I was surprised that the average number of comments per post was only 5. Seems quite low to me.
It’s not 5 but 51.1.
Sorry about that Professor. I deserve an F for reading too quickly! The comments overall are very insightful and a great supplement to your excellent posts.
Are we really all “amazing people”?
Well, that’s WordPress’s characterization, not mine. But I have to say that I’m immensely pleased with the acumen and thoughtfulness of most of the readers.
Most – um, sorry about that! 😉
ah – I sense a doubter!
True – some are not as amazing as others…
OED Online –
1530 J. Palsgrave Lesclarcissement 421/1 “You will amase hym with beatyng of hym thus aboute the heed. He was so amased with the stroke that he was redy to fall downe.”
Poor Greg!
Wikipedia is useful, but never totally reliable. However, there are those working to improve it. I know the ‘wiki-median’ in Residence at the Wellcome Institute, @HistorianAlice & she is adding entries for women scientists who may have been forgotten or neglected. A chum of mine spends far too much time editing pages & I do add links & information in areas to do with our library coverage, eg history of science or deafness etc.
But do use with caution.
Why shame Greg? Greg’s a good guy. He is a purist, I think, and if it isn’t exactly correct then he is offended.