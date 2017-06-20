Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning; it’s June 20, 2017, and the first FULL day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (it began at 6:28 a.m EDT yesterday). It’s also National Vanilla Milkshake Day, celebrating a drink I don’t understand. And it’s World Refugee Day. And thanks to the many readers who told me about the article on genetics and cat dispersal published in Nature. I forgot to bring it home with me last night (and can’t read science in a computer screen), but will post on it tomorrow.

On this day in 1248, the University of Oxford got its official Royal Charter; it’s been going nearly 8 centuries! In 1837, Victoria became Queen of England, and in 1900 the Boxer Rebellion began. On June 20, 1972, Rose Mary Woods discovered the dubious 18.5-minute gap in the White House tapes recording a conversation between between Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon and H. R. Haldeman. Finally, on this day in 1975, the blockbuster film “Jaws” was released in the U.S.

Notables born on this day include Errol Flynn (1909), Chet Atkins (1924), Audie Murphy (1925), Eric Dolphy (1928), Brian Wilson (1942), Anne Murray (1945), Lionel Richie (1949), and Nicole Kidman (1967). In honor of Mr. Atkins, here he is playing a favorite, “Mr. Sandman,” in 1954:

Those who died on June 20 include Josef Breuer (1925), Bugsy Siegel (1947), and Bernard Baruch (1965). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili faces a mystery:

Hili: Something is eating the leaves of the quince. A: Do you see what it is? Hili: No, it’s already gone away.

In Polish:

Hili: Coś zjada liście pigwy.

Ja: Widzisz co?

Hili: Nie, już sobie poszło.

Leon is again out in the garden at the site of his future home, and is hankering for dinner:

Leon: Have you managed to hunt something for supper or shall I show you how to do it?

And in Winnipeg, Gus has been doing a bit of hunting himself. His staff reports:

Gus had just been attempting to catch a fly. He missed.