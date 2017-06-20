Supreme Court rules that “hate speech” is free speech

On Sunday, by a vote of 8-0 (Gorsuch didn’t rule), the U.S. Supreme Court decided the case of Matal v. Tam, which involved a patent application for the name “The Slants,” an Asian band of which Simon Tam was a member. Tam’s attempt to patent the band’s name was rejected by the trademark office, but a federal appeals court ruled that that rejection was illegal because the U.S.’s Lanham Act (1946), under which the application was rejected, was unconstitutional. That Act is the U.S.’s main trademark law, and prohibits trademarks that disparage individuals or groups. The initial rejection was, I think, based on the fact that “slant” is a slur on Asians, referring to their eye shape (they have an epicanthal fold), and thus that the name disparages an ethnic group. The Slants comprise four Asian-Americans, but that doesn’t matter:
The appeals court ruled that rejecting the name violates the First Amendment’s provision of free speech. The government appealed, and on June 18 the Supreme Court voted to uphold the appeals court ruling (see that link for all legal documentation); ergo you can register a trademark that some people would consider “hate speech.” For those who like some visuals with their news, here’s a short history of the case in which an Asian-American lawyer explainins the Supreme’s decision:
The opinion, written by Justice Alito, is here and starts on page 5 of the link. And here, in yellow, is the relevant part of the ruling:
It’s unusual for the Court—liberals and conservatives alike—to rule unanimously on a case like this. What’s clear is that they’ve left no doubt that “hateful speech” that demeans people “on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability or any other similar ground” is protected under the First Amendment, a ruling consistent with the court’s history. Of course I will decry genuine bigotry, but, as always, the court is trying to prevent a slippery slope policy in which some speech that people consider hateful (like criticism of Islam or affirmative action) is seen by others as constructive. As for purely bigoted speech, we still have something to learn by allowing its promulgation (viz., Holocaust denialism, the discussion of which has taught me a lot). I’ve found John Stuart Mill’s discussion of that point in On Liberty pretty convincing.
It’s telling that liberal and very conservative Justices agree that the Constitution affords no protections for people becoming offended. Those who cry that “hate speech is not free speech” are thus flying in the face of this strong legal opinion.
h/t: Grania
Open Arguments had an interview with Simon Tam earlier this year, which can be found at http://openargs.com/oa33-interview-slants/
Great. We are going to have to deal with Nazis and racists forever.
If we could restrict their speech, like in Europe, they would disappear, like they did in Europe….
You think the cure for racism and Nazism is making particular words verboten?
What are the motives of people both in Europe and America (apart from exercising THEIR right to free speech) that continually challenge free speech by taking such cases to the Courts?
Some may not have noticed but the most draconian laws limiting free speech have always been in countries with the most brutal political systems and therefore the most in need of normal free speech.
Basic decency and realizing that hate speech can hurt people as much as physical assault.
Also, not smirking the responsibility and hard work of defining as precisely as possible what is hate speech, just like we do for any other legal matter.
This is a classic argument made from the assumption that not only will the people you personally agree with get to make these laws, but that they’ll always be replaced by other people you agree with, the courts will always be stacked with such people as well, and that even people you think you agree with will never overreach once the window is open for them to suppress speech. How anyone can think this will be the case if they know anything about history, and especially right now, simply baffles me.
This is true of anything in society. If you really believe this you shouldn’t believe in any law or contract.
Exactly. A case in point is the Trump administration trying to squelch the media by not allowing them to cover White House press conferences. It is the beginning of the slippery slope.
“… as always, the court is trying to prevent a slippery slope policy in which some speech that people consider hateful (like criticism of Islam or affirmative action) is seen by others as constructive.”
This is exactly right, and also demonstrated by the concurring opinion by Justice Kennedy, who was joined by Ginsburg, Kagan, and Sotomayor, which says, “The danger of viewpoint discrimination is that the government is attempting to remove certain ideas or perspectives from a broader debate. That danger is all the greater if the ideas or perspectives are ones a particular audience might think offensive, at least at first hearing.”
An excellent decision by the court.
Also, look up the discography of the band if you want a good laugh! The titles of their albums are clever and hilarious.
Imagine if the court had ruled to overturn precedent for this particular case. They would be using a backfire scenario to affirm a hate speech exception, aiming it straight back against the population it’s supposed to protect.