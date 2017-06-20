We have birds and stars today (don’t forget to send your pictures in!). The first batch comes from reader Darrell Ernst of Vero Beach, Florida. As always, photographers’ notes are indented:

Thought I’d send you some pictures for your consideration for the Reader’s Wildlife Pics. They are a mix of bird images all taken within 25 miles of where we live, many of them within less than a mile. A Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) resting after capturing a woodpecker. It isn’t the best image—long range, low light and hand-held—but the subject makes up for it a bit. I can’t quite tell but I think the woodpecker is a Red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus), or possibly a Red-cockaded woodpecker (Leuconotopicus borealis). When I first took this picture, I didn’t notice that the hawk had a bird. We had been missing a woodpecker that was regularly working on our house and after finally reviewing this picture several days after having taken it we learned why the woodpecker wasn’t around anymore. I was a bit sad, but no hard feelings towards the hawk.

This osprey (Pandion haliaetus) was working on its nest. It would carry in some largish sticks, spend some time arranging things and then take off for more. These birds are hard to get close to. Brianna took these pictures from long range off from a moving boat on an overcast day.

This poor mourning dove (Zenaida macroura) had to put up with me painting the wall right next to the tree it is nesting in. This tree is about 1/2 meter from a wall of our house and its fronds cover a good 2 meters or more of wall area up to about 3 meters high. Painting the wall was a pain in the butt. The tree has 8+ cm spikes all over it that are stout and sharp enough to pierce deeply into human bodies. I had been painting for at least an hour, climbing on the tree, pushing a ladder through it, pushing branches out of the way and the dove never made a sound. I didn’t realize it was there at all until I climbed a ladder to reach the peak of the wall and then looked down. After that I was as careful as I could be to not disturb the dove any more than necessary to complete the work. Unfortunately something got her eggs just a few days later.





Here’s one from Stephen Barnard in Idaho:

Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis) onto something good — I’d guess a vole. Junior is growing fast. Last week you posted a photo of them that was taken June 8. This one was taken June 15. What a difference a week makes!

Reader Tim Anderson sent these lovely star pictures from Australia, which I’ve put up large to show detail:

Here is my first attempt at narrowband imaging. This is the Running Chicken Nebula (IC 2944) imaged in Hydrogen alpha, Oxygen III and Sulphur II emission wavelengths. The resulting images were combined in Photoshop and colours assigned according to the “Hubble Palette” (SII assigned to red, Ha to green and OIII to blue). The Bok Globules (dense, opaque areas of gas embedded in the nebula) are clearly visible.

This is an open star cluster found in the southern skies near the great Carina nebula. The Gem Cluster (NGC 3293) is adjacent to the NGC 3324 nebula, named for the Chilean poet and Nobel Laureate Gabriela Mistral.