Pair of elephants save baby from drowning:

This incident, which must have happened yesterday, is going viral. The video shows two Indian elephants saving a drowning baby who fell into a pool in a Seoul zoo; they do it by working together to push the baby into the shallow end. There’s simply no doubt about their intentions. Sure, nature can be cruel, but it also can be kind.
Oh, you meant a baby ELEPHANT!
Tripped me up, too!
It’s more amazing that the other elephant came to the rescue
The third elephant in the background (in enclosure) going nuts during the incident.
Fascinating. Hard to doubt their intelligence or emotions when you things like this (supposing you were inclined to). Behaviorally that scene could not be distinguished from the same event involving humans.