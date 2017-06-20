More on the Evergreen State situation

In the video below, Benjamin Boyce, a “nontraditional student” who started his studies at The Evergreen State College at age 36, discusses the College’s method of indoctrinating students. It apparently begins at the very outset of studies with a series of “anti-oppression” workshops for first-years that allow no debate. These workshops seem to be involve indoctrinating the College’s indoctrination of students with Critical Race Theory (read the “key elements” of CRT at the link).

Boyce, one of 17 brave students who wrote a letter supporting Bret Weinstein and decrying his demonization (and, unlike the thuggish students who held the President hostage and hectored Bret Weinstein, signed their actual names to the letter), is brave here, as he’s still a student at Evergreen and will surely be ostracized. Although Boyce’s discussion is a bit discursive and he could have made his point more succinctly, the description of anti-oppression and “privilege” workshops used to brainwash the students is disturbing. That helps explain the thugs’ behavior in calling their opponents racists and roaming the campus looking for people to beat up:

Other developments in EvergreenGate:

1). On June 15, the group “Patriot Prayer” demonstrated (legally) at Evergreen. As the Seattle Times reports,

The latest in America’s pitched culture battles featured the conservative, pro-Trump group known as Patriot Prayer. Several dozen members and allies of the group marched on the campus’ Red Square, drawn here after the college made national headlines in clashes over race and free speech. At the start of their march, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson called the demonstration a show of support for Evergreen students and faculty who might feel stifled during the campus’ internal debates.

According to one anonymous source, the Evergreen faculty actually encouraged the hooded thugs known as “Antifa” (antifacists), who wear masks and balaklavas so that they can commit violence without being identified, to come out and confront the Patriot Prayer group. That, though within their rights, is an encitement to violence. (The aims of Antifa are sometimes good, but they really need to abjure violence and ditch the disguises.) The violence that did occur, which included the leader of Patriot Prayer being bloodied and the tires of the members’ cars slashed, all came from the Regressive Lefties and Antifas.

Here’s a video:

2). The New York Times publishes a piece on Evergreen State. Four days ago the Times ran a piece called “A campus argument goes viral. Now the college is under siege.” The article is pretty objective, viz.:

Strange alliances have formed. On Thursday, a group calling itself Patriot Prayer, a right-leaning band of 60 or 70 people from off campus waving American flags and one showing Pepe the Frog, a symbol of the alt-right movement, was joined for a while by two students. One of them, Tamara Lindner, said she had been a student of Mr. Weinstein’s wife, also a biology professor at Evergreen, and wanted to support his right to free speech. The other, Colin Trobough, said he was distressed at the way Evergreen had been portrayed. “I love Evergreen,” he told the Patriots gathered in the traffic circle. The group marched onto campus, where about 200 people awaited them: anarchists and “anti-fascists” looking like graphic-novel ninjas, with black scarves hiding their faces and hoods covering their hair, flanked by aging professors in rumpled rain slickers. The Patriots’ leader, Joey Gibson, strolled into the crowd of ninjas, where he was sprayed with Silly String, hit in the head with a can of it and then attacked with what may have been pepper spray before state police officers in riot gear restored order.

It also describes how and why Bret Weinstein, whose civil email and refusal to leave campus with other white people during the annual “Day of Departure” kicked off this whole fracas, has been demonized. The Times also quotes a misguided parent:

Ellis Paguirigan, a 1991 Evergreen graduate whose daughter, Melia, was graduating and planned to go into ocean conservation, said they were both disappointed in Professor Weinstein’s stance. Melia had Professor Weinstein in her freshman year and liked his class, Mr. Paguirigan said. But, he added, “my daughter is a person of color — she kind of takes it personal.”

Weinstein’s stance is simply following the dictate of Martin Luther King: judge a person by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. But that doesn’t sit well with critical race theorists, for whom pigmentation is everything as a marker of oppression that confers rights not held by other groups (see video at the top).

The Times piece also describes another widespread but misguided view:

“There is a tradition of trying to work things out,” said Ruth Hayes, a professor of animation. Referring to Professor Weinstein, she echoed the feelings of a number of her colleagues: “That he took this public I just feel like is a breach of trust.”

That’s just wrong: it was the students who took things public by posting videos of them harassing Weinstein and President Bridge on YouTube. That was what caused the publicity, and in response Weinstein was interviewed in several places, including Fox News (even his appearance on Fox News, which of course has hosted many liberals and progressives, was decried as a breach of trust).

3.) Evergreen faculty member calls for physical attack on Weinstein’s wife, Heather Heying. Heying is also a biology professor at Evergreen, and although she hasn’t given public interviews, has supported Weinstein’s stand. For that, of course, she’s also been called a racist. So while the New York Times notes that Weinstein declined to be interviewed by the paper, they also mention two others who didn’t comment:

On the other side, Naima Lowe, a media professor who has opposed him, and Rashida Love, the director of Evergreen’s First Peoples Multicultural Advising Services, who sent the email announcing the format of the Day of Absence, have also made themselves scarce, after being mercilessly ridiculed online.

What they don’t say is that Naima Lowe is, unlike Weinstein, a real racist who has approved the fact that her words make white people feel “targeted and defensive” and has called all white people listening to her speak “racists”. (To see an embarrassing video of this woman’s unhinged fulminations, go here. This kind of stuff explains the “merciless ridicule.”) I reject the notion that “racism equals power plus prejudice”, which is just a way to prevent the “powerless” from discriminating on the basis of race. It’s time for us to call out all forms of bigotry, regardless of who promulgates it.

The last straw is that after Heying wrote an email to the administration expressing fear for her family’s safety and questioning the oppressiveness of the protestors, Naima Lowe, who tweets under the name of Naima Niambi0, wrote a dreadful Facebook page apparently calling for the kidnapping of “racist” Heying. Weinstein singled it out in the tweet below:

Quote from the @nytimes story suggests Dr. Lowe is a victim. Screenshot of public FB post, and widely seen video proves she's a racist bully pic.twitter.com/BbRTCanmgx — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 17, 2017

and here’s what Lowe (Niambi) said:

Collect her racist ass! For that Lowe/Niambi should be fired; it’s a threat and a defamatory slur on a fellow faculty member. Of course, nothing will happen to the woman, and I’m still waiting to see if Evergreen State punishes any of its students for disruption, vigilante behavior, and so on. Oh, and they should fire President Bridges, too, as he’s an invertebrate and an embarrassment to Evergreen State.

What will happen, I predict, is that enrollment at Evergreen State will continue its recent decline (it already accepts about 99% of applicants). What parent would want to send their kids to a place full of toxic ideology, mandated indoctrination, and violence against those who dissent from the College’s Official Ideology?

