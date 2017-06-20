Maajid Nawaz on extremists of all stripes

When you read Maajid Nawaz’s new piece at at the Quilliam website (reprinted from the Times), “Islamists and anti-Muslim bigots are two sides of the same coin,” remember that this is the same man who’s been labeled an “anti-Muslim bigot” by the increasingly irrelevant Southern Poverty Law Center. For what Nawaz is criticizing is extremism in all forms. He makes the point, which may be obvious to many of us, that both the anti-Muslim right and the Muslim extremists are locked in both a death grip and an embrace: they need each other to thrive, even though they hate each other. Each Islamist attack empowers the Right; each emission of anti-Muslim bigotry by the Right strengthens Islamism. I’m reminded of the opening section of Paul Scott’s underrated novel The Jewel in the Crown:

This is the story of a rape, of the events that led up to it and followed it and of the place in which it happened. There are the action, the people, and the place; all of which are interrelated but in their totality incommunicable in isolation from the moral continuum of human affairs. In the Bibighar gardens case there were several arrests and an investigation. There was no trial in the judicial sense. Since then people have said there was a trial of sorts going on. In fact, such people say, the affair that began on the evening of August 9th, 1942, Mayapore, ended with the spectacle of two nations in violent opposition, not for the first time nor as yet for the last because they were then still locked in an imperial embrace of such long standing and subtlety it was no longer possible for them to know whether they hated or loved one another, or what it was that held them together and seemed to have confused the image of their separate destinies.

That’s not a completely apposite description, but it’ll do. Regardless, Nawaz, the demonized extremist, has this to say about extremist enabling:

Anti-Muslim bigots and Islamists are often viewed as two opposing groups on opposite ends of a line, when in fact they are but two sides of the same coin. Yes, jihadist terrorism poses a far larger global threat, but according to our government anti-Muslim extremism has been the fastest rising of late. Muslimphobes and Islamists have much in common: both groups insist that Islam is a totalitarian political ideology at odds with liberal democracy, and hence both insist that the two will inevitably clash. While one group often calls for the Koran to be banned, the other calls to ban everything but the Koran. Together, they form the negative and the positive of a bomb fuse. Anti-Muslim extremism and Islamist extremism exist in a kind of twisted symbiotic relationship whereby each props up the other, and both together create the optimum breeding ground for their respective ideologies to not only persist but thrive. The desire to impose Islam and the desire to ban Islam are simply twin ideologies that, if left unchecked and unchallenged, have the potential ingredients to cause havoc.

His plea is Kumbaya-ish, saying that “civil society must stand up to extremism in all its different configurations, whether it takes the form of a flawed argument or a violent manifestation, but it’s worth pondering. To me, that goes for Muslim extremists, Antifa, the authoritarian thugs at Evergreen State, and the Trumpites who want their Big Wall. We have no difficulty criticizing Trump, and little problem with criticizing extremist Islam, but why is it so hard for us to call out the two groups in the middle?