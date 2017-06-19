Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning; it’s the Day After Father’s Day, meaning it’s June 19, 2017, and I hope all dads got presents and good noms yesterday. I have just heard on the news that one person is dead and eight injured after a van plowed into a crowd, apparently largely Muslims, in London. CNN says the police are treating it as a terrorist attack, and I fear this was perpetrated by some bigot as a horrible reprisal against recent Islamist terrorist attacks. I can’t seem to find any more information, as the police have released nothing about the person arrested save he’s a 48 year old man.

It’s National Martini Day, an estimable drink so long as it’s made with gin and not vodka, which is simply alcohol and water. It’s also Juneteenth, marking the abolition of slavery in Texas in 1865, a day widely celebrated in the U.S. as a holiday of freedom.

On June 19, 1846, according to Wikipedia, “The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright‘s rules on Hoboken, New Jersey’s Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.” 23 to 1: what a debacle! On this day in 1910, the first Father’s Day in America was celebrated in Spokane, Washington. In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the Senate after a long filibuster. The story of how LBJ wrangled it through the Senate is recounted in volumes 3 and 4 of Robert Caro’s brilliant biography, The Years of Lyndon Johnson (please read it!). Johnson signed the bill into law on July 2 of that year. Finally, on this day in 2012, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, fleeing U.S. extradition for publishing classified documents, took refuge in the embassy of Ecuador in London. And, exactly five years later, he’s still there.

Notables born on this day include Moe Howard of the Three Stooges (1897; real name Moses Harry Horowitz), Lou Gehrig (1914), Lester Flatt (1914), Aung San Suu Kyi (1945, who used to be my hero but is showing clay feet), Salman Rushdie (1947), and Boris Johnson (1964). Those who died on this day include botanist Joseph Banks (1820), and Ethen and Julius Rosenberg, executed in 1953 for espionage. In honor of Flatt’s birthday, here he is with his constant musical companion Earl Scruggs—on several episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies. How many of you are old enough to remember that show? Be sure to see Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) do some fine country stomping in the second number.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili suspects that Cyrus is two-timing her! She looks distraught.

Hili: I suspect that Cyrus is seeing another dog. A: How can you tell? Hili: He is staring and wagging his tail.

In Polish:

Hili: Podejrzewam, że Cyrus widzi jakiegoś psa.

Ja: Po czym to poznajesz?

Hili: Patrzy i macha ogonem.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon’s in the car, returning to his flat after a day on the future site of his new home (still no sign of the house that was ordered!)

Leon: At last I’m going back to normality on the sofa.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus is playing. Last night he had his nails trimmed while he was napping. Staff Taskin says this:

Here are a couple of Gus pics. I was given this hummingbird ornament as a gift and Gus felt it made a good cat toy.