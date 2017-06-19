Once again Dr. Cobb has made a good find on Twitter; what would I do without his careful scrutiny of social media! LOOK AT THIS FLY!

@TDikow Fantastic Mydid spotted in Israel, western Negev June-16-2017. Pictures by Itamar Ofer. I had never seen antennae like these. pic.twitter.com/JOqlbn20nh — Alejandro Estrada (@1970Aem) June 18, 2017

Here’s the one at lower right, enlarged. I call it the “reindeer fly”:

It’s a fly in the order Diptera (of course) and in the family Mydidae, which is a small family (ca 470 species) sometimes called “Mydas flies“. It includes the world’s largest fly, Gauromydas heros, which can reach nearly 3 inches long (7 centimeters). It’s pictured below, but a year and a half ago National Geographic reported that there are two new species in the same genus that might, in the wild, have individuals larger that G. heros (paper here). In the meantime, this is one of the record flies:

Bug Guide shows a few of the cool ones, with some having those weird club-like antennae and several being wasp or bee mimics: