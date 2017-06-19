Feeding the ducklings

It’s been a very rough day, and my one solace has been my two trips to the pond outside to feed my (and their mom’s) brood of four ducklings. They’re getting large and will probably fledge before too long; I’ll miss them. Today they got, besides their usual uncooked oatmeal, a treat of freeze-dried mealworms, which they scarfed up. At $10 for a small jar, though, mealworms are too pricey for regular duck noms.

Here are two videos showing the feeding:

Mealworms:

Look how big those babies are. They’re still peeping, and haven’t quacked yet.

Oatmeal: