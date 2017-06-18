Washington Post writer dishonestly calculated death toll from terrorism vs other forms of murder

I’m not sure exactly why Tung Yin (described as “a professor at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon [with an] academic specialty [in] national security law and terrorism”) wrote a new essay in the Washington Post—”Is it terrorism or mass murder? That depends on our biases.“—but I have a few ideas. What Yin does is to claim that our definition of terrorism depends largely on the pigmentation of the perpetrator, and that that is a form of bias.

And it would be if that were the case. I’m not sure it is. But Yin, who apparently is unbiased, offers his own definition of terrorism, which he claims is a better one—though I think he’s dead wrong. His definition is based on body counts rather than motivation of the killers.

First, though, Yin gives the Federal legal definition of terrorism, which comprises violent acts that “appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government.” Implicit in that is the idea of promulgating an ideology or to scare people in general. To me, terrorism would include Islamist terrorism motivated by faith and designed to create fear or strike a blow against the West, blowing up government buildings because you feel the government has betrayed its principles (that’s what Tim McVeigh and the Weathermen did), and mass murder of blacks by white supremacists designed to terrorize a community. But it would not necessarily include the mass murder of blacks by a deranged racist who has no goal except to kill African Americans. One-off bigotry is not terrorism, though its acts may create terror.

But does it matter? I think it does—at least in the sense of drawing a distinction between motivations as a way to counter future murders. But Yin’s distinction is useless in that sense.

First, though, he chastizes us for being prone to call murders “terrorism” if the perpetrators are pigmented:

Mass killings look the most like terrorism when their perpetrators seem the most alien from the Judeo-Christian, white majority. That’s no way to judge a crime. We need a new way to classify these attacks.

I’m not sure that’s true, since McVeigh and the Weathermen, who were mostly white, were clearly terrorists, and when a Muslim murders others without any indication that it was motivated by religion or hatred of the West, I don’t think people would call it terrorism. It’s only when they shout “Allahu akbar”, or when ISIS takes credit, that we call it terrorism. Yin is right that “that’s no way to judge a crime,” but that’s not what using the term “terrorism” is about. It’s not to judge an act, but to place an act within its context, for context is essential in knowing whether there might be similar acts, and in deciding what to do if the answer is “yes.”

Then, further convincing me that he’s trying to exculpate Islam, Yin does a sleazy calculation of deaths from right-wing extremists versus Muslim extremists—and look when he starts his timeline! (my emphasis):

Public declarations are now rare, and without them there is no agreed-upon norm for categorizing these attacks. The recent mass shooters who have generally been called terrorists — Fort Hood’s Hasan, San Bernardino’s Farook and Malik, and Beltway sniper Muhammad — were all identified as Muslims. In a study I conducted in 2012, more than 15 percent of the news about Hasan included the term “terrorist” or “terrorism,” while just over 2 percent of the news about Loughner, a white man, included one of those terms. My study found a disparity based on race and religion that was not limited to mass shooters; in the same study, I examined news coverage of two bombings — one carried out, one attempted — about 30 miles apart, with similar conclusions. This discrepancy poses two dangers. First, the assumption that mass shootings are terrorism when perpetrated by Muslims but not by others may lead law enforcement and the public to overlook threats posed by non-Muslims. For instance, civil rights lawyer and former FBI agent Mike German, who infiltrated white supremacist groups, has argued that the domestic threat posed by right-wing extremist groups is as great as, if not greater than, that posed by Arab or Muslim terrorists, and yet has been largely ignored by the FBI. A report by the Government Accountability Office tallied 106 killings perpetrated by right-wing extremists in the United States from Sept. 12, 2001, to the end of 2016, more or less equal to the 119 by Muslim extremists in that time. While the exact number in each category may change slightly depending on how we classify individual attacks, the point is that there’s close to parity in the danger posed by each group.

Yes, if you exclude 9/11. But why would you do that? I don’t see a good reason; in fact, I’d start with some more or less arbitrary time, like January 1, 1990. This kind of calculation, starting on September 12, 2001, is a common tactic of Islamist apologists. What is also leaves out is the huge number of deaths caused by Islamist terrorism in other countries beyond the U.S. There’s Europe, the UK, and, importantly, the Middle East and other Muslim countries. Let’s tot it up for the whole world, and then see the comparison of right-wing versus Islamist terrorism!

To be sure, Yin does take into account that some people (and yes, they exist) studiously ignore religious motivations in Islamist terrorism, but he still calls it “stereotype-based law enforcement”, which has a ring of the pejorative about it. Fighting terrorism based on ideology, whether that be white supremacy, desire to bring down the US government (McVeigh), or further an Islamist agenda, is the only useful way we have to fight it, and it means that we must watch groups that are likely to kill. And governments are of course doing that. But the futility of Yin’s focus and of his semantic argument becomes clear in his last paragraph (bolded):

Second, it’s possible that law enforcement and other decision-makers will acknowledge and respond to this singular focus on Muslims by overcompensating in the opposite manner so as to appear nondiscriminatory. The Fort Hood shooter, for example, had repeatedly drawn complaints from fellow soldiers for appearing to justify terrorist attacks against Americans in the Middle East. The FBI was even aware that Hasan had been in email contact with al-Qaeda provocateur Anwar al-Awlaki. It is one thing to avoid racial or religious stereotyping but another to ignore red flags for fear of being perceived as bigoted, as appears to be the case with Hasan. Yet this tension is inherent in stereotype-based law enforcement. One first step toward resolving the question of “what is terrorism?” — at least in the colloquial sense — is to stop focusing so much on the perpetrator’s perceived intent and to look more at the effects of the violent act. Today, attackers such as Hodgkinson, Hasan, Rizwan, Malik, Loughner and Roof have one thing clearly in common: Even if it’s not clear why, they want to kill as many people as possible. That should be enough to call them all terrorists.

Now, of what use is that? Is it really more important for our safety to count bodies than to judge motivation? I doubt it. That means that you ignore Muslim terror cells, stop monitoring dangerous right-wing groups, and, well, just do nothing. Yin’s article turns out to be a recipe to make nice with Islam and do nothing to prevent future killings. But it’s simply fatuous to lump deranged one-off mass murders with ISIS.