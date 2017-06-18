The Onion: Speaking truth to the powerless

I really should keep up more with The Onion, as it often has very funny stuff. This video (click on screenshot to go to the Facebook page) shows a poor white guy explaining why he’s rethought his vote for Trump. I have to say that this is one of the most hilarious videos I’ve seen in a long time, and it’s funny because it’s truthful! (Note the quote from Judith Butler.)

h/t: Stash Krod

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 18, 2017 at 9:15 am and filed under humor, politics, sex and gender issues, Trumpiana. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    +1 & sub

    Reply
  2. claudia baker
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    Haha – love this.
    I don’t understand 99% of what he is talking about though. Guess I should attend a workshop or two!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: