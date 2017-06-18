Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Sunday, June 18, 2017, and it’s Father’s Day! I hope to be celebrated by my brood of ducklings and scurry of squirrels (yes, that’s the right word for a group of those rodents). It’s also International Picnic Day. I’m not sure whether that means you should eat culturally appropriated food, dine sitting on a border between two countries, or simply celebrate that day throughout the world. Never mind, as I doubt any of us will be having picnics today; certainly not in Chicago, where rain is in the forecast. It’s also Waterloo Day, the anniversary of that battle in 1815 and a holiday observed by the British Army.

On this day in 1858, Charles Darwin got the Fated Letter from Alfred Russel Wallace, written in Indonesia, describing ARW’s independent discovery of the theory of evolution by natural selection. Disturbed, Darwin did the right thing and arranged for simultaneous publication of Wallace’s letter and Darwin’s own views, and then he got to work writing The Origin. Ceiling Cat knows when Darwin would have written that book had Wallace not written him.

On June 18, 1940, Winston Churchill delivered his “Finest Hour” speech to the House of Commons, ending with these stirring words (note that he mentions science):

But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves, that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth, last for a thousand years, men will still say, This was their finest hour.

And on this day in 1983, Sally Ride became the first woman in space as an astronaut on the Space Shuttle.

Notables born on this day include Roger Ebert and Paul McCartney (both 1942; Ebert died but Sir Paul is 75 today), Carol Cane (1952) and Lisa Randall (1962; 55 today). Those who died on this day include Samuel Butler (1902), Roald Amundsen (1928), Ethel Barrymore (1959) and John Cheever (1982), Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, disporting herself among the ripening cherries, seems to be paraphrasing Arthur Conan Doyle (see below):

DARK AGES Hili: If I see correctly, new times are coming. A: From the East? Hili: No, from stupidity.

In Polish:

MROKI ŚREDNIOWIECZA Hili: Jeśli dobrze widzę idą nowe czasy.

Ja: Ze wschodu?

Hili: Nie, z głupoty.

From Wikipedia on Conan Doye’s Sherlock Holmes story, His Last Bow, in which Holmes presages the Great War:

Holmes and Watson take Von Bork and the evidence to Scotland Yard. Afterward, Holmes retires from detective work. He spends his days beekeeping in the countryside and writing his definitive work on investigation. In reference to the impending War, Holmes says, “There’s an east wind coming, Watson.” Watson misinterprets the meaning of the words and says, “I think not, Holmes. It is very warm.”

“Good old Watson! You are the one fixed point in a changing age. There’s an east wind coming all the same, such a wind as never blew on England yet. It will be cold and bitter, Watson, and a good many of us may wither before its blast. But it’s God’s own wind none the less, and a cleaner, better, stronger land will lie in the sunshine when the storm has cleared.”

But I am assured by Malgorzata that Andrzej wasn’t referring to this when he translated Hili’s meows.

Lagniappe: this video is strangely soothing; it shows Gus being petted by one of his staff (Taskin) for a minute and ten seconds. Look at that snow-white, luxuriant fur!

Reader Charleen sent a cat that looks like a cinnamon roll:

This picture of a shaved Husky appears to be genuine, and is quite amazing. But it’s caused a furor on the Internet because you’re generally not supposed to shave this kind of dog. So don’t try it at home, but have a gander at this:

If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB — Shishou 🌐 (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017