Science mnemonics

mnemonics

Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment.

2 Comments

  1. Merilee
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

    Love these! The shark one is much better than BEDMAS ( Canucks seem
    To call
    Parentheses brackets. )
    I used Don’t Find Out Unless Good for durch für ohne um
    gegen: German prepositions which take the accusative. My spellcheck gave me a helluva time with this deutsch.

    Reply
  2. Dave
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    The Paleozoic:
    Cambrian, Ordovician, Silurian, Devonian, Mississippian, Pennsylvanian, Permian.

    Can Ollie See Down My Pants Pocket?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*