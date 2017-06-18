Science mnemonics

xkcd has presented some science mnemonics. I haven’t used mnemonics for any of these (I know the planets in order) but I did have my own for taxonomy, “King Put Cats On Fat Granny’s Stoop”.  Some of the ones in the cartoon are unwieldy, but I do like the Katy Perry one, which I might use instead of my old one.

Then there’s the old one that is, I recall, in Sinclair Lewis’s Arrowsmith, giving the order of the twelve cranial nerves: “On Old Olympus’ Towering Top, A Fin And German Viewed Some Hops”. (The nerves: I. Olfactory II. Optic III. Oculomotor IV. Trochlear V. Trigeminal VI. Abducens VII. Facial VIII. Auditory (Vestibulocochlear) IX. Glossopharyngeal X. Vagus XI. Spinal Accessory XII. Hypoglossal.)

Do you have your own mnemonics, science or otherwise?

h/t: Hempenstein

  Coel
    Richard Of York Gave Battle In Vain.

    Oh Be A Fine Girl, Kiss Me!

