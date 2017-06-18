Reader Divy F sent some photos from Puerto Rico; her notes are indented:

Hi! You posted some pics I submitted a few months ago, of the fauna my husband saw on his trip through the Indonesian isles. We recently visited our island home of Puerto Rico with a couple of friends who had never been. We are all reptile lovers, so this was a herping trip, with the great hopes of seeing the Puerto Rican Boa, in its native surroundings. Despite going to many caves, popular and unmanned, we had no luck. We did however, manage to take photos of endemic and introduced fauna species. Alsophis portorricensis, Puerto Rican Racer. Endemic:

Anolis gundlachi. El Yunque (rainforest) Endemic:



Puerto Rican Tody (Todus mexicanus), also known by the locals as San Pedrito. El Yunque. Endemic:

Cuban Rock Iguana (Cyclura nubila). These guys live in a university research Island called Magueyes, in La Parguera, south of the island.

Ameiva. Not sure if they are endemic or introduced. These guys are seen all over the island, and range in different colors. This couple was sunning in a park in Ponce.

Starfish. Parguera:

Green Iguana (Iguana iguana). Introduced. A plague, they are found all over the island, including common roadkill.

Sugarcane Toad (Rhinella marina). Introduced, also a plague, and are destroyed on site. This one was in a cave, where we were searching for the highly endangered Puerto Rican Boa (no such luck). We left him alone.

