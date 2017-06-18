Fastest pit stop ever

Today was a potpourri of stuff; not much substantive as I had a piece to finish for another venue (more on that later).

Randy Schenck called my attention to a video here showing a remarkably fast pit stop; it took place at the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada. Randy said this:

I provide this very short video to show how specialized things can be in the racing game, particularly in Formula One. A good pit stop is now considered to be 3 seconds or so. However, this one is a bit faster. You will note…so many people out there at the pit stop. One guy for each tire, one guy to run wrench and remove and replace nut. One guy to take tire when it is removed, one guy to put new tire one. Just multiply everything by 4. Also a guy at the front to jack and one at back to jack. So at least 18 guys?

Yep, it’s just 2.17 seconds: four new tires (no fuel addition, as the car carries all it needs for the whole race). Things have gone a long way since I was a kid listening to the Indy 500 (where pit stops also involve fuel) on the radio every year.