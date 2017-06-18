Duck breakfast, Father’s Day

Here are two mallards (I believe these are males) from the brood of four ducklings I’ve been feeding. They’re taking oatmeal and a few Cheerios from my hand. Note the rapid fluttering of the beak as they force the water out the sides of their mouths, keeping in the food; this behavior is called “motorboating”. In this sense they resemble baleen whales.

The skinny from Ducks Unlimited:

Lamellae are another fascinating adaptation of the waterfowl bill. These small, comb-like structures along the inside of the bill act like sieves and look like teeth, even though ducks and geese don’t chew food. When ducks are searching for food, nonfood items such as mud and water can be expelled while seeds, bugs, or other food items are retained by the lamellae. The top part of the waterfowl bill is called the upper mandible, and the bottom part, the lower mandible. The upper mandible is affixed to the skull, but the lower mandible can move up and down. The upper and lower mandibles of most dabbling ducks have from 50 to 70 lamellae, but bluewings and greenwings may have 120 to 130 lamellae. Shovelers have about 220 lamellae on their lower mandible and 180 lamellae on their upper mandible.

Here are the mallardian lamellae, visible as the serrations on the edge of the beak

I’m a proud Dad!