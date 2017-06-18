A sweet farewell

In this video, embedded in a tw**t, Jane Goodall and her team release a rehabilitated chimp into the wild. But before it leaves, it does something ineffably sweet and sad. You’ll tear up if you’re not made of stone.

Dr Jane Goodall releases a rehabbed chimp back into the wild, but not until the chimp does this pic.twitter.com/z8xWubqSEI — Philip Morris (@phil500) June 18, 2017

h/t: Barry