A sweet farewell

In this video, embedded in a tw**t, Jane Goodall and her team release a rehabilitated chimp into the wild. But before it leaves, it does something ineffably sweet and sad. You’ll tear up if you’re not made of stone.

h/t: Barry

3 Comments

  1. Heather Hastie
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    You were right. I cried.

    Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm | Permalink

    Sweet.

    Reply
  3. painedumonde
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    What do expect from “cousins?”

    Reply

