Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the weekend, and it’s now June 17, 2017 in the U.S.: National Apple Strudel Day. But it should read “International”, for the best strudel, I’ve found, is found in Europe: Austria, to be precise. And because the treat is a bit dry, I like mine mit Schlag. It’s also Þjóðhátíðardagurinn, or Icelandic National Day, celebrating the independence of that island nation from Denmark on June 17, 1944. Why that day? As Wikipedia notes, “The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Jón Sigurðsson, a major figure of Icelandic culture and the leader of the 19th century Icelandic independence movement.” A friend told me last week that I must visit Iceland, and I hope to do that some day. I’m just worried about eating fish all the time, as I’m not a piscivore.

On this day in 1579, Sir Francis Drake landed somewhere in the Bay Area of California (probably the place now called “Drake’s Bay”) and claimed it for England as Nova Albion. On June 17, 1631, Mumtaz Mahal, the wife of Mughal Emperor Shan Jahan, died during childbirth. The distraught emperor spent the next 17 years building her monument and mausoleum: the Taj Mahal. It’s one of the three most beautiful places on Earth to me, the others being the Everest region of Nepal and Machu Picchu. It’s gorgeous, and inlaid with intricate Arabic writing and designs in semiprecious stones:

The two tombs and some of the inlay:

On this day in 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the French, arrived in New York Harbor. June 17, 1939 saw the last public guillotining in France: convicted German murderer Eugen Weidmann was chopped in Versailles at the Saint-Pierre Prison (there is a short video of the execution here: no gore, but you can see the blade dropping and the big crowd who came to watch). On this day in 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against reciting Bible verses and the Lord’s Prayer in public schools (an 8–1 decision in Abington School District v. Schempp). Hooray for the First Amendment! But exactly nine years later, five men, acting under orders from the White House, were arrested in a break-in at the Watergate headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. They were trying to wiretap the Democrats, and it was the beginning of the end for Erlichman, Haldeman, Dean, Nixon, and the whole corrupt gang. Exactly 30 years today, the last individual of the dusky seaside sparrow died; the subspecies had dwindled to five males so it was doomed. The sparrow was not a species, but was considered a subspecies of a still extant species, the seaside sparrow (the dusky is Ammodramus maritimus nigrescens). Here’s one of those beautiful birds:

Finally, on June 17, 1991, the parliament of South Africa repealed the odious Population Registration Act, which required that every South African at birth be given a racial designation: “European”, “Native” (African), “Coloured”, and “Indian.”

Notables born on this day include Igor Stravinsky (1882), M. C. Escher (1898), Newt Gingrich and Barry Manilow (both 1943), and Venus Williams (1980). Those who died on this day include Kate Smith (1986) and Rodney King (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is still wheedling for noms:

Hili: A total idyll but something is lacking. A: What is lacking? Hili: Two or three full bowls.

I wish I were sitting with her in that familiar yard!

In Polish:

Hill: Pełna idylla, ale czegoś tu brakuje.

Ja: Czego?

Hili: Dwóch, albo trzech miseczek.

Grania sent a tw**t issued by Larry the Cat, the Official Chief Mouser of the (British) Cabinet Office. The gif shows a cat that is Not Larry, being rubbed with a leek. Is the cat Welsh or something?