Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Today we’re celebrating urban wildlife. Here are photos from Anne-Marie Cournoyer in Montreal, who (with me) is co-owner of the Café Sauvage, a feeding station for the local beasts. Here are some of the customers (I leave it to readers to identify them):

And speaking of squirrels, here’s a juvenile from reader Christopher Moss. His notes are indented:

These guys have relatively large paws and heads and have been using them to extort extra food from me.

But, it’s hard work and sometimes they need a nap:

Finally, here are two of the brood of four ducklings (all thriving) that have grown up in the pond outside my office. After a long time of acclimation, they not only come when I whistle, but will take food from my hand. I’ll be sad but also happy when, one summer day, they’ll fledge and head for the hills. (Well, there are no hills in Chicago; that’s a metaphor.) Yesterday it was oatmeal and a few Cheerios for breakfast.