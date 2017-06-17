Kitten rescued from Tesla bumper

Matthew Cobb assiduously scans Twitter, and of course he sends me the cat ones. Here’s the rescue of a kitten stuck in a Tesla bumper, tweeted by Elon Musk. When the kitten emerges, unhurt, you won’t believe how small an animal can make that much noise!

Tesla service rescues a kitten stuck in the bumper https://t.co/qZW7QjuceQhttps://t.co/3jyJseVodm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2017

And from our Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll, who with his wife Jennifer Oullette recently adopted two kittens. Reading it you’d think he’s almost embarrassed to be a Big Softy about cats. It’s OKAY, Sean!

Yes, I did download an iPad app that lets our cats paint pictures. Caliban is a budding artist. Don't judge me. pic.twitter.com/95ysf9ApkB — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) June 17, 2017