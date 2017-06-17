Kitten rescued from Tesla bumper

Matthew Cobb assiduously scans Twitter, and of course he sends me the cat ones. Here’s the rescue of a kitten stuck in a Tesla bumper, tweeted by Elon Musk. When the kitten emerges, unhurt, you won’t believe how small an animal can make that much noise!
And from our Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll, who with his wife Jennifer Oullette recently adopted two kittens. Reading it you’d think he’s almost embarrassed to be a Big Softy about cats. It’s OKAY, Sean!
Proof that cats can go anywhere. One of our cats loves to smack that touch screen around.
I read the other day the fastest production vehicle is now an electric car. The Model S P100D in Ludicrous mode does 0-60 in 2.5 sec.
0-100 in 2.7 sec.
We adopted our cat Kaz after she made the trip in the engine compartment of a Volvo from Ojai to Camarillo, CA, a distance of about 40 miles! Her name derived rather indirectly from this journey: there’s a reference to a “radiator grille” in the song “Rock The Casbah” by The Clash – thus she became Casbah, shortened to Kaz!