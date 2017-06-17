Caturday felid quadfecta: Malaysian tiger cubs play with d*g; reverse Pavlov’s cats; artist puts cat into famous masterpieces; cat vs. toilet paper

From the Cincinnati Zoo we have an adorable video of tiger cubs playing with their nanny d*g (a good job for a canid!). The YouTube notes:

7-week-old Malayan tigers learning social lessons through play. Experienced canine nanny, Blakely, serves as “the adult in the room.” This tiger species is critically endangered, with fewer than 500 left in the world.

The 3 Malayan Tiger cubs in the zoo nursery are becoming a lot more active. This requires more patience from nursery dog Blakely, the Australian Shepard that is filling in for mom.

Some day I will hold a baby tiger in my arms. So far my strenuous efforts to accomplish this vital item on my bucket list have come to nought.

This video was sent to me by reader Allan J. with the note “best cat video ever”. Be sure to turn the sound on. I’ve shown one video like this before, which shows the 180° difference between Pavlov’s D*gs and Pavlov’s Cats.

This is the best internet video I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/RooSpAMGhH — Dorsey (@dorseyshaw) March 30, 2017

Finally, from Top 13 we have an ailurophilic artist, Svetlana Petrova, who has insert her ginger cat Zarasthustra into famous works of art. The results are salubrious:

This is my favorite: A Dali:

There’s also a book:

And a classic trope: the epic battle of Cat versus Bogroll:

