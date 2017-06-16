The unholy adulation of the Left for Linda Sarsour

I’m at a loss to understand the admiration of thinking liberals (the operant word is “thinking”)—and especially some Jews—for the odious hijabi Linda Sarsour. Although she did help raise money to repair a vandalized Jewish cemetery, I’m absolutely convinced that this act was done simply to give her credibility. For in all other ways, her actions border on anti-Semitic: she’s anti-Zionist (and remember that Zionism is not approbation for all of Israel’s actions, but simply a desire for a Jewish homeland—the existence of Israel), a supporter of the BDS movement, whose implicit goal is to wipe Israel off the map, and a supporter of sharia law. And of course there are her odious tw**ts, including this one:

She had an arranged marriage at 17, covers herself out of modesty, and has touted Saudi Arabia’s sharia law multiple times, yet she calls herself a feminist—and people buy it! She was one of the leaders of the Women’s March on Washington, and is much beloved by the Regressive Left. Yes, she’s someone who says things like this:

Need I point out that in Israel women get 14 weeks of paid maternity leave—and they can drive there, too?

Below is a video of a student asking Sarsour about her Hirsi Ali tweet (which Sarsour deleted). Listen to her smarmy and evasive answer, in which she first questions the student’s right to even ask the question because he’s a “young white man,” then she says that the tweet “never happened” because it’s not on her Twitter feed (that’s because she deleted it). Then she says that she “did or did not tweet” what the man claimed. She slyly says she was in her twenties when it “might or might not” have appeared, and that young people do “stupid shit”, which is a non-admission admission. The woman simply can’t be honest. (By the way, the tweet at issue came out in 2011, when Sarsour was 31; she was not “in her twenties”. I think 31 is beyond the age of “doing stupid shit.”)

A new article by James Kirchick at Tablet ,”On Linda Sarsour’s politics of hate and the pathos of her Jewish enablers“, discusses not only Sarsour’s views, but why Jews and non-Jewish progressives buy into them. I’ll give two quotes from the piece, the first on Sarsour:

“If what is being asked of me by those who pronounce themselves and call themselves Zionist is that I, as a Palestinian American, have to somehow leave out a part of my identity so you can be welcomed in a space to work on justice, then that’s not going to be the right space for you,” Sarsour proclaimed in April at an event supporting the boycott, sanctions, and divestment movement against Israel. “We, as Palestinian Americans, as Arab Americans, as Muslim Americans, we will not change who we are to make anybody feel comfortable.” Sarsour has been nothing if not honest about who she is and what she’s doing. Either she leaves the progressive movement or the “Zionists” do. She is able to get away with her crude intolerance—against Jews, women, “whites” and anyone else who doesn’t embrace her hatreds—because in the victimhood Olympics that overdetermines so much of today’s left-wing politics, Muslims are agreed to rank highest. In their quest to locate “authentic” Muslim leaders, progressives all too often behave like the “Orientalists” they claim to despise, settling on individuals like Sarsour to the exclusion of genuinely progressive Muslims, that is, those who don’t call for ripping out the vaginas of people with whom they disagree. And like many a self-appointed community “spokesperson,” Sarsour is starting to behave like a huckster, recently using her social media platform to raise tens of thousands of dollars on behalf of a Muslim woman in Ohio who claims to be the victim of a hate crime, an assertion at variance with that of the police. [JAC: see story here.] Sarsour’s sketchy behavior, furiously casting aspersions on the cops while tweeting “no one knows exactly what happened,” earned her a Twitter rebuke from Courtney Love, who called Sarsour “a vile disgrace to women and all mankind” as well as an “anti-Semite, anti-American fraud.” As is her wont, Sarsour accused Love of “veiled anti-Muslim rhetoric”—illustrating how the accusation of “Islamophobia,” veiled or not, has become a catchall term promiscuously deployed against anyone who raises concerns about hate and bigotry, no matter how vile, on the part of Muslims, or criticizes any of the regressive attitudes and behaviors toward Jews, women, gays and other minority groups that are prevalent in Muslim countries and communities. The point of the term “Islamophobia” as used by Sarsour and her sympathizers is very often a self-interested and dishonest one—namely, to delegitimize critics by lumping them in with fringe racists and bigots.

And on the rising anti-Semitism in Europe:

For a specific example of what European Jews are worried about, consider a recent story in the London Times, which is hardly an isolated case. A 14-year-old Jewish boy—the grandson of Holocaust survivors—was “beaten and abused by Muslim classmates at a leading school in Berlin because he was Jewish.” Confronted by the boy’s parents to address this bullying, teachers replied that “his tormentors could not be blamed for their actions, which they said were the result of views expressed in their homes.” Rather than suspend the offending students, “teachers finally asked [the victim] not to enter the same classroom as one bully so as not to provoke him.” Here we have a tragic example of how people who consider themselves to be progressives are downplaying if not ignoring violence against Jews so as not to offend the sensibilities of communities that proclaim themselves to be hostile both to Jews and the wider panoply of liberal values. It is indicative of a broader reluctance in many quarters to talk honestly about how Islam is changing Europe, a reluctance that stems in part from fear of being labeled “Islamophobic.” One sees this mentality at play in the ADL’s skirting the question of Islam entirely in its poll on European anti-Semitism, in the Obama administration’s repeated insistence that the people murdered at a Paris kosher supermarket by an avowed Islamist in 2015 were victims of a “random” assault on “a bunch of folks in a deli,” in the French hesitation to acknowledge the anti-Semitic motives that animated the Muslim murderer of a 67-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman, in the 204 American writers who signed an open letter denouncing the murdered staff of Charlie Hebdo as racists. And it can also be seen now in the fact that so few on the left are willing to call out the people in their midst who are, unashamedly, bigots in progressive clothing.

At first I found it impossible to believe that Obama called the Jews murdered in the Paris supermarket “a bunch of folks in a deli”, but, sure enough, here it is—and in an interview with Obama at Vox!:

“Look, the point is this: my first job is to protect the American people. It is entirely legitimate for the American people to be deeply concerned when you’ve got a bunch of violent, vicious zealots who behead people or randomly shoot a bunch of folks in a deli in Paris.”

And it wasn’t “random”, either: they were shot because they were Jews.

The admiration of Sarsour is a sure sign that Leftists have lost their way, for her Palestinian roots (she was born in Brooklyn to immigrants from Palestine) somehow efface all her regressive stands. If you hate Israel, especially if you’re a person of color (Sarsour really isn’t: look at her!), you’re golden. All that matters is that you can claim some connection to a group that can claim oppression. Of course, Jews never count as members of such a group!