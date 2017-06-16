Reader Tom Gula sent some photos converted from Kodachrome slides (back in my own photo days, when I had three Nikon bodies, about seven lenses, and a Leitz-Minolta CL, I shot with Kodachrome 64. Now I have over 10,000 slides that are virtually useless–unless I scan them). Tom’s notes are indented:
This is a retro collection of animal and plant photos, some nearly 40 years old. All were originally shot with Kodachrome 25 slide film. I used an inexpensive slide scanner to convert them to digital images, with some obvious loss in sharpness and color. The photos were all taken in northeastern Brazil, where I was a Peace Corps volunteer from 1977 to 1980. I was stationed at the Tapacura Ecological Station (aka “the Estação Ecológica do Tapacurá”), about 50 kilometers west of the coastal city of Recife for two years, and spent a final year in the coastal city of Salvador, Bahia state. The ecological station near Recife was dedicated soon after I arrived, and I spent a memorable two years there conducting basic animal surveys, particularly identifying the birds present on the remnants of Atlantic Rain forest contained within the reserve. I brought along a Minolta SLR with a macro lens and flash attachments, and took pictures of whatever I encountered of interest, limited of course by my supply of about 40 roles of film. These days digital cameras allow you to take as many exposures as you’d like of a subject, selecting out the best of the lot. Kodachrome could not be developed anywhere in Brazil, so I would take 2 or 3 shots of an interesting find, bracketing the exposures and hoping for the best when I finally saw the developed film back in the U.S. months (or in some case years) later. I don’t have definite identification on many of the photos, especially those taken in Brazil. Perhaps some of your knowledgeable readers will be able to supply some taxonomic information. [JAC: readers can help with the IDs.]
This reptile was found on a dirt road after a several days of heavy rain, probably driven up from underground by the saturated soil conditions. I believe it’s known as a white-bellied worm lizard, a species of amphisbaenian, probably Amphisbaena alba. They’re limbless, burrowing lizards with powerful jaws. You can see the highly reduced eye. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1978.
An unidentified cryptic moth, resembling a dead leaf. It even has a extension off the front of its head resembling a dried petiole. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1979.
An unidentified katydid, a beautiful leaf mimic. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1978.
4. An unidentified spiny caterpillar. Its spines certainly looked as if they might sting – I didn’t touch them to find out. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1978.
An unidentified cryptic Orthoptera 0n on a lichen-covered tree trunk. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1978.
This is probably a brown vine snake (Oxybelis aeneus), exhibiting a threat display typical of this species. Photo taken at the Tapacura Ecological Station in 1978.
I found this unidentified stink bug (Pentatomidae) on the underside of a leaf in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil (1980). The young bugs had recently emerged from their whitish egg cases, just visible under the adult. I’ve no idea if this is typical stink bug maternal (or paternal) behavior. Perhaps one of your readers will provide information.
Can’t help saying I had lots of those Kodachrome slides as well and sent them in to a firm to get them digitized. Makes one think of the old Simon & Garfunkel song, Mama don’t take my Kodachrome away. Always loved the first line of that song.