Reader Tom Gula sent some photos converted from Kodachrome slides (back in my own photo days, when I had three Nikon bodies, about seven lenses, and a Leitz-Minolta CL, I shot with Kodachrome 64. Now I have over 10,000 slides that are virtually useless–unless I scan them). Tom’s notes are indented:

This is a retro collection of animal and plant photos, some nearly 40 years old. All were originally shot with Kodachrome 25 slide film. I used an inexpensive slide scanner to convert them to digital images, with some obvious loss in sharpness and color. The photos were all taken in northeastern Brazil, where I was a Peace Corps volunteer from 1977 to 1980. I was stationed at the Tapacura Ecological Station (aka “the Estação Ecológica do Tapacurá”), about 50 kilometers west of the coastal city of Recife for two years, and spent a final year in the coastal city of Salvador, Bahia state. The ecological station near Recife was dedicated soon after I arrived, and I spent a memorable two years there conducting basic animal surveys, particularly identifying the birds present on the remnants of Atlantic Rain forest contained within the reserve. I brought along a Minolta SLR with a macro lens and flash attachments, and took pictures of whatever I encountered of interest, limited of course by my supply of about 40 roles of film. These days digital cameras allow you to take as many exposures as you’d like of a subject, selecting out the best of the lot. Kodachrome could not be developed anywhere in Brazil, so I would take 2 or 3 shots of an interesting find, bracketing the exposures and hoping for the best when I finally saw the developed film back in the U.S. months (or in some case years) later. I don’t have definite identification on many of the photos, especially those taken in Brazil. Perhaps some of your knowledgeable readers will be able to supply some taxonomic information. [JAC: readers can help with the IDs.]