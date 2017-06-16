Is this the end for Trump?

Obstruction of justice is a serious and impeachable offense. Will The Donald survive?

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

One thing’s for sure: if he fires lead investigator Robert Mueller, à la Nixon and the Saturday Night Massacre, he’s done for. I don’t think it’s beyond hope now that Trump will be impeached, though I’m betting against it.

Ken White, the lawyer who posts at the legal site Popehat, thinks that Trump’s been getting good legal advice but ignoring it (h/t: Grania):