Is this the end for Trump?

Obstruction of justice is a serious and impeachable offense. Will The Donald survive?
One thing’s for sure: if he fires lead investigator Robert Mueller, à la Nixon and the Saturday Night Massacre, he’s done for. I don’t think it’s beyond hope now that Trump will be impeached, though I’m betting against it.
Ken White, the lawyer who posts at the legal site Popehat, thinks that Trump’s been getting good legal advice but ignoring it (h/t: Grania):
Trump will not get impeached (I’m sorry to say). He’ll likely resign. Let’s hope this happens before the end of the year.
President Caulfield doesn’t get that a “phony witch hunt” is a real hunt. No surprise.
I don’t share your relative optimism regarding the “end” of tRump. One huge, yuge, difference between this and Watergate is that nearly the entire Republican Party doesn’t really care what damage he’s doing to the country. They’re on board with it and actively participating.
Ditto.
It depends on results of 2018 mid-term elections, if the composition of congress changes enough.
Fair enough. But I still don’t expect enough change to make the difference. Gerrymandering in 2010 is going to make that difficult in the best of scenarios. That and the now-established voter suppression in states like mine.
Muller is investigating him and didn’t tell him to fire anyone. He’s deranged.
I thought Trump was finished before he even started. I’m in wait-and-see mode now.
I think he will go one way or the other. Many things still need to unfold, particularly the Russian connections. This is all still to come regardless of the obstruction business. My belief is that the Trumps are so financially entangled with Russian money and loans – this guy is a walking conflict of interests. He has been unwilling to put anything out in the open or comply in any way. He is guilty as hell of many things and will not survive. The real ignorance is in the American people who voted for this.
++1
“He is guilty as hell of many things and will not survive.”
The thing is, we actually need concrete evidence to substantiate such statements, and we don’t know of any yet. This is especially true if you’re going to try and impeach him.
Do I *believe* he is probably guilty of this? Yes, he *probably* is, but I know of no concrete evidence, so I would neither make such definitive statements nor count on impeachment until there is said evidence of collusion.
Or obstruction, or breaking the law with disregarding the emoluments clause, etc.
I think what we are doing here is speculating. Unless you are in the fortune telling business that is what we are doing here. My speculation is just as likely as anyone’s. The part about stupid to have voted for him, that part is confirmed.
This is the single hardest thing for me to deal with as an atheist. I cannot rely on a belief that some bearded man in the sky or even some karmic force will make sure everyone gets what they are due. Instead, I must deal with the fact that we are surrounded by injustice everyday, and that the “bad guys” sometimes win. In a way, I guess that makes me fight harder, knowing that if we don’t fight for justice, it certainly won’t come about by the grace of Yahweh. Do I think the Donald will get impeached? Not with the current Republican sycophants still relishing their new found power after 8 years of serving under the Antichrist/Muslim/Communist, willing to put party before country or justice for that matter. I just can’t see Trump resigning either, which would be to admit defeat. Unless the Republicans see some way of saving face and impeaching Trump, we’re stuck with the tyrannical narcissist.
I too see little evidence for actual obstruction to get him impeached … YET!
And here’s the thing: Once he DOES get investigated by Mueller .. chances are good, given his well known nature to do so, coupled with his misplaced outwardly overconfidence (outward, since I think, deep down, he’s a very insecure person) .. that he starts lying about something. Now THAT, when found out, could possibly get him impeached.
(Wasn’t that what got Clinton in trouble: that he lied DURING his investigation?)
Say what? He’s been doing that compulsively for decades!
But not during official investigations … (while under oath). (As far as we know).
So maybe I should have said ‘continues lying, while under oath)
Right, every politician lies. We need to catch him lying under oath. It seems like he’s listening to his lawyers better than he ever listened to advisers during his campaign or in the beginning of his Presidency, but he might not be stupid enough to lie under oath. It’s pretty easy to just evade (Alberto Gonzalez, anyone?).
He’ll keep lying, oath or no oath.
I don’t think tRump has enough respect for the truth to know how not to lie. The man simply says what seems useful in the moment and cares not a whit whether two statements in sequence contradict each other.
Ah, an easy one. Having found the spotlight, we will never be rid of him. His family fortunes, and that of his children, will be enriched. Win, lose or draw, he will spin it as a win. And his followers will continue to support him. The End.
“Having found the spotlight”
Not so sure about that ..
He may initially have liked the spotlight, but now that that light is firmly on him all the time, while the rest of the world ridicules him, and actively works against him, with only a bunch of spineless brown-nosers around him ‘adoring’ him, he may not like that spotlight that much anymore.
Rumors have it that he gets increasingly frustrated and angry about everything around him, .. so I think he’s already found out that this is NOT a fun job. And that NOT everybody adores him.
You only have to read his tw**ts to see how deeply all those attacks affect him.
No .. I don’t think he’s enjoying the job anymore.
My prediction; no impeachment and no charges of obstruction. Too many Republicans in the way.
Also does Betteridge’s Law of Headlines apply to websites? I hope not. I hope my prediction is wrong.
I think they will find obstruction but GOP will decide that the circumstances surrounding the obstruction only warrants censure and not impeachment. Or as Paul Ryan said: “He’s just new to this.”
“Is this the end for Herr D?” Yes, I do believe that we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of this asswipe’s reaign.
Each and every day he digs a deeper hole while at the same time he digs he tightens the noose around his orange neck.
I strongly suspect that his stupid reign won’t last a full year. But don’t gloat; the next asswipe to assume power will be Pence, IMHO perhaps even more stupid and more dangerous, if that’s even possible.
What a freakin’ pickle the deplorables have gotten us into.
As they get into issues, more and more Republicans are ignoring and opposing Trump’s wishes. I think they will eventually oppose him completely. His vacuous cronies are going to get caught. Flynn, Sessions, Kushner and others will fall and Trump will eventually resign, claiming he was set up by the entire world. He is guilty of obstruction and intermingling his business interests.
I’m worried that the investigation will be inconclusive. Think of how much evidence has probably already been deleted. Then, as often happens in politics and in life, something will happen (a war?) to bale Trump out and his poll numbers will jump and the GOP will continue to support him. If he runs against a weak democratic candidate(there are so many) in 2020, he could get another chance to destroy democracy as we know it. Call me a pessimist.
One risk is that Mueller’s investigations clears Trump from a strictly legal point of view (however morally dubious his actions may be found to be) and republicans take it to be a whole vindication of the man. That’s what I really fear.
I think it would be hard to clear Trump given the facts we know now. However, even if Trump is cleared, there is going to be a lot of collateral damage to Trump and the GOP from this investigation. I don’t think Kushner, Bannon, Flynn, Manafort, The Trump Foundation, and a host of others will come out unscathed.
Question: Could Pence be more dangerous than Trump? With Trump, his outrageous and harmful ideas are clearly on display, and his antics inspire opposition. With Pence, I get the feeling he would quietly affect more insidious change, and the opposition would be weaker.
It’s not a ‘witch hunt’ if he’s guilty of the very thing they are investigating…
Impeaching Trump would take a literal act of congress. Before that, you need to prove wrongdoing from Trump, not his surrogates, the man himself. Not only do you have to prove wrongdoing, you have to prove that wrongdoing was so egregious that removal from office is the best possible option for the country.
While Trump has been helping to expedite the process, I doubt an impeachment trial would ever start until Dems regain majority. Impeaching a sitting president is the legal equivalent to moving a mountain. While I don’t think he’s fit to serve as President, I’m really not expecting him to be removed from office anytime soon.
A better course of action than “well, surely THIS will start the impeachment process” comments is holding locally elected officials feet to the fire. You have more sway over them than you might think. In a red district that supports Trump, pressure your official to explain why. Have conversations with people and point out the impacts on policy decisions. Go to local govt. meetings, contact your representatives, volunteer with a political campaign. Get out of your echo chamber and engage in dialogue with the other side. It’s not easy (I know because I’ve been trying this since Trump was elected) but it’s the only rational way forward.
Exactly. We need to stop concentrating on only the Presidency. Republicans have been dominating on the state and local levels for a long time now, and that’s only getting worse. The Democrats have completely taken their eyes off the ball regarding these levels for far too long now, and it’s going to take significant, long term efforts to reverse these issues.
Didn’t Trump say that no one told him to fire Comey?
This guy has the attention span of a newborn
Gaslighting only works until people realize they are being gaslighted. I think we’re reaching critical mass on that.
AS I see it –
The Congressional Republicans are afraid to cross Trump because of his die-hard base. The question is: What could the investigation turn up that would alienate the base? I can think of one, aside from outright, smoking-gun treason or obstruction of justice. I bet Mueller is looking at Trump’s tax returns and other financial records and Trump may not even know about it. It’s possible that he isn’t a billionaire, or even close to it, and may even be so in hoc to Russian oligarchs that he’s actually broke.
Robert Mueller is assembling a crack legal team, including members specializing in the investigation of money-laundering and other financial crimes. They’ll be doing a deep dive into the financial records of Trump and his crew, including the tax returns the Donald has so adamantly refused to reveal (and which may well hold the gateway into whatever compromising material the Russians have on him).
I strongly suspect that Trump will fire Mueller rather than let the investigation run its course, probably sooner rather than later. If that happens, we’ll be off into a national crisis. Rod Rosenstein, the acting Attorney General for Russiagate, will either resign or be fired rather than can Mueller, and I suspect a chunk of lawyers at Main Justice will leave with him.
The real question will be whether congressional Republicans then will finally find the spine to stand up to Trump. (Those that represent deep-red jurisdictions — the states and districts that went for Trump by double-digit margins in the last election — are deathly afraid of a backlash from his hardcore, energized base, which probably bottoms out at about half of the Republican party and a quarter of the American public.) So far in the debacle that’s been the Trump presidency, a patriotic congressional Republican has been harder to find than a vein on a comatose junkie.