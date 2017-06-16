Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon Monologue)

Good morning: we’ve reached the end of another week, which means that, without exception, we’re all another week closer to the grave. It’s June 16, 2017, and National Fudge Day (in the US), as well as Sussex Day (in Sussex), which occurs on St Richard’s Day, the feast day of Sussex’s patron Saint, St Richard of Chichester. Raise your hand if you have a Sussex connection. And, if you know your Joyce, you’ll know that it’s also Bloomsday (see below).

On this day in 1871, Oxford, Cambridge and Durham Universities absolished religious tests for student enrollment, except for theology students. Were there no Jewish or Muslim students before that, or simply no atheists? On this day in 1904 (see above), James Joyce met his future wife Nora Barnacle, and this is the precise day on which all the action in Ulysses takes place. There will be toasts and tours in Dublin on this Bloomsday. On this day in 1904, IBM was founded in Endicott, New York under the name “The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company”. And a depressing anniversary: on June 16, 1944, George Junius Stinney, Jr. became the youngest person executed in the United States in the 20th century. He was only 14 years old and the trial was a travesty. Wikipedia describes it like this:

Stinney was convicted in less than 10 minutes, during a one-day trial, by an all-white jury of the first-degree murder of two white girls: 11-year-old Betty June Binnicker and 8-year-old Mary Emma Thames. After being arrested, Stinney was said to have confessed to the crime. There was no written record of his confession apart from notes provided by an investigating deputy, and no transcript was recorded of the brief trial. He was denied appeal and executed by electric chair.

Here’s his mug shot.

Finally, on this day in 1961, dancer Rudolf Nureyev defected from the Soviet Union.

Notables born on this day include Adam Smith (1723), Edward Davy (1806), Stan Laurel (1890), two scientists, Barbara McClintock and George Gaylord Simpson (both 1902), Joyce Carol Oates (1938) and Tupac Shakur (1971). Not many notables died on this day; I have but one: George “Superman” Reeves” (1959). In honor of Joyce’s birthday, here’s a photo I snapped of her holding a Bengal cat (breeder: Anthony Hutcherson) at the Great New Yorker Cat versus Dog Debate in 2014. After meeting that Bengal (which I put into her arms), she adopted one from Anthony, and named it Cleopatra (“Cleo” for short”):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili can’t help calling attention to her stunning beauty:

Hili: I think that our readers like pictures of poppies. A: That’s true. Hili: I hope they will notice me as well.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że nasi czytelnicy bardzo lubią zdjęcia maków.

Ja: To prawda.

Hili: Mam nadzieję, że mnie też zauważą.

And nearby in Wloclawek, Leon is excited at the prospect of finally catching a bird:

Leon: Why is it flying around? It could land close to me!

Via Grania, here are Simon’s real cats (Simon Tofield has four of them, one named Teddy—like my last cat). Press the blue button to play.

Ever wondered what the Simon's Cats are called? 🤗 💚 pic.twitter.com/MrQs7pNryM — Simon's Cat (@SimonsCat) June 15, 2017

And Matthew found some spiffy looking rabbits:

These are black otter rex rabbits, looking real slick pic.twitter.com/P1InlzOpJp — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) June 15, 2017