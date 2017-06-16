Conviction of woman for raping disabled man overturned; judge will now allow evidence for consensual sex via the discredited method of “facilitated communication”

In 2015, Anna Stubblefield, a Rutgers professor, was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for having sex with a severely disabled cerebral palsy sufferer 10 years younger than she (she was 40, and also married). Her defense had been that it was consensual, for she had supposedly communicated with her subject, and gotten consent for sex, via “facilitated communication” (FC). In FC, the subject is guided by someone like Stubblefield to type out messages. There are various ways to “guide” (see the linked article), and for a while FC was touted as a way to unlock the unappreciated awareness of people with cerebral palsy, extreme autism, and others with no way to communicate.

But the thing is, FC is a scam. It’s like a Ouija board in which the facilitator manages to convey her own conscious or unconscious messages by “guiding” the subject in various ways. This has been shown over and over again by scientific tests when the facilitator is asked to deal with a question whose answer is known only to the subject (this happened with Stubblefield) or in blind tests when the facilitator and subject are given different objects to see, with the latter invariably typing out what’s seen only by the former. FC raised a lot of hopes for distraught parents, but science showed that FC simply didn’t work. It wasn’t allowed as evidence in the Stubblefield trial, and she was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

As Daniel Engber reports in a new piece at Slate, Stubblefield’s conviction has now been overturned. Her first defense—that the subject, “D. J.” had consented to sex and typed out other amorous messages while guided on a portable keyboard—wasn’t allowed by the judge, who correctly ruled it “junk science.” Nor was Stubblefield originally allowed to have the “inventor” of this scam, Rosemary Crossley, testify in her defense.

Now it appears that in the new trial with a new judge (the old one apparently made some prejudicial remarks in front of the jury), Stubblefield will be able to present FC as evidence of consent as well as Crossley’s testimony.

This is unconscionable. The only way I could support the presentation of this method in court is if proper scientific testing shows that “D. J.” really could communicate his own thoughts and feelings to Stubblefield. Anecdotes already suggest that he couldn’t–that the messages were Stubblefield’s doing–but there apparently will be no such testing.

What worries me is how this will play to a jury not familiar with scientific testing of such scams. In my experience as an expert defense witness in DNA cases, I know how science-averse or science-ignorant a regular jury is, and a good lawyer might get them to believe that FC really is showing us something. Were the prosecution to produce numerous witnesses showing that FC is bogus—and there is no shortage of such people—the jury would just be flummoxed, and thus likely to say there is “reasonable doubt.” Confusing the jury is precisely what a defense lawyer wants to do, and all that’s required is to present experts with conflicting opinions. Presto: “reasonable doubt”!

I, for one, have no reasonable doubt about the method: it’s a hoax. Whether Stubblefield did this knowingly to have sex, or whether somehow her unconscious brain helped produce “D. J.”‘s messages, absent scientific testing one simply cannot exculpate her based on that method. Given that she admitted to the sex, and that FC is bogus, this is a case of rape, plain and simple.

What kind of punishment Stubblefield deserves depends, I suppose, on how much of a danger she poses, or whether she needs reformation (and how much), as well as its deterrent effect on others who want to use FC to excuse criminal activity. But without any real evidence of “D. J.”‘s consent, this remains sexual assault.