Chicago at sunrise

The combination of somewhat overcast skies and sunrise made for a lovely view of downtown Chicago this morning. Click to enlarge, though, with a shutter speed of about 1/5 of a second, it’s not very sharp:

  1. zaylasblog
    I only been in Chicago for 2 weeks and I’m still not done exploring, lots of beautiful sites and open spaces to see

  2. kareldepauw
    Great stuff!

  3. Randy schenck
    Always think of Chicago as railroad town. Railroad hub of the country.

  4. Roger
    Cool effect. It looks like a miniature city.

