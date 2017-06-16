7% of Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows

When I was a kid, and loved chocolate milk, my dad used to tell me, “You know, don’t you, Jerry, that brown cows give chocolate milk?” Even then, well before I was a teenager, I knew that was bullshit. Yet, according to several sources, including CBS 4 in New York (click on the scoreenshot below to go to the article—and a video), many Americans actually believe that crazy myth. The report:

Seven percent of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to a new survey. The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy conducted a survey of more than 1,000 adults 18 and over in April 2017. It not only found that seven percent thought that chocolate milk only comes from brown cows, but that 48 percent of people aren’t sure where chocolate milk comes from. The survey findings were released ahead of June, National Dairy Month.

What’s perhaps the worst is the finding that “48% more” don’t know the source of chocolate milk, meaning that 55% of Americans are in the dark about this childhood staple.

It’s interesting that the article feels the need to give the answer (!):

For the record: chocolate milk is made using regular old cow’s milk and flavoring.

There seems to be a pervasive ignorance about the nature and source of food among my fellow citizens:

The Washington Post notes the survey findings reflect a general agricultural illiteracy among Americans: a 2011 survey of fourth, fifth- and sixth-graders at an urban California high school found more than half the kids didn’t know that pickles were cucumbers, or that onions and lettuce were plants. Four in 10 didn’t know that hamburgers came from cows — and three in ten didn’t know that cheese is made from milk.

I hesitate to think where these kids think that cheese balls come from. And are fish sticks plants or animals?

h/t: József