7% of Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows

When I was a kid, and loved chocolate milk, my dad used to tell me, “You know, don’t you, Jerry, that brown cows give chocolate milk?” Even then, well before I was a teenager, I knew that was bullshit. Yet, according to several sources, including CBS 4 in New York (click on the scoreenshot below to go to the article—and a video), many Americans actually believe that crazy myth. The report:
Seven percent of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to a new survey.
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy conducted a survey of more than 1,000 adults 18 and over in April 2017. It not only found that seven percent thought that chocolate milk only comes from brown cows, but that 48 percent of people aren’t sure where chocolate milk comes from.
The survey findings were released ahead of June, National Dairy Month.
What’s perhaps the worst is the finding that “48% more” don’t know the source of chocolate milk, meaning that 55% of Americans are in the dark about this childhood staple.
It’s interesting that the article feels the need to give the answer (!):
For the record: chocolate milk is made using regular old cow’s milk and flavoring.
There seems to be a pervasive ignorance about the nature and source of food among my fellow citizens:
The Washington Post notes the survey findings reflect a general agricultural illiteracy among Americans: a 2011 survey of fourth, fifth- and sixth-graders at an urban California high school found more than half the kids didn’t know that pickles were cucumbers, or that onions and lettuce were plants. Four in 10 didn’t know that hamburgers came from cows — and three in ten didn’t know that cheese is made from milk.
I hesitate to think where these kids think that cheese balls come from. And are fish sticks plants or animals?
h/t: József
What worries me most is the uneducated feel no need to learn. They simply don’t care. But they crave the latest fad or fake news story on social media. Hugs
The 7% doesn’t surprise me. If you think of the intelligence of the population as a bell curve. The 7% could represent the low tail. Not surprising. The 48% who admit to being puzzled however is quite worrisome. If you assume this comprises those with the lowest IQ it would have to include many near the mean. What does that mean?
Exactly what I thought. The 48% number is the really surprising one to me. I wonder how the question was posed. Was it multiple choice? What were the answer choices?
If brown cows did, in fact, give chocolate milk, would this constitute evidence for evolution and natural selection to these people? Probably not. It would simply be a wonderful gift from god.
Whenever I read about these surveys, I always take into account Lizardman’s Constant:
“‘Four percent of Americans believe lizardmen are running the Earth.’
(of note, an additional 7% of Americans are ‘not sure’ whether lizardmen are running the Earth or not.)”
This is colloquially known as “Alex Jones’ audience.”
Very nice!
Seven percent of the Americans I know would answer “brown cows” just for the hoot of it.
Or ‘How nows’ as we call them in Britain…
I don’t know how to put this politely. It is silly to think people don’t mess with surveyors who ask them stupid questions. So it is silly to take this number seriously.
Never underestimate the stupidity of the average person and always remember that half the population is below average.
I met someone at a state university in the US who could not entertain the idea that humans are animals. Maybe just a case of defining terms.
Oh, I’m sure there are many such people at universities in the US.
Cheese balls come from castrated cheddar wheels.
The bastards!
…& cheese string, their intestines???
I wonder what the percentage is if you asked if they know the difference is between milk cows and regular cows. Or even worse, a heifer.
…see my comment below!
Ah! There is no accounting for human dimwits…
When my chum Ana was 13 (last year) she only just discovered that there are not, as she put it, ‘boy coys’! No bull!
What udder nonsense!