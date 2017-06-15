Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on the Ides of Junes (June 15, 2017); I’m absolutely certain that some reader will tell me that it’s not really the Ideas of June and that reader will probably be correct. It’s National Lobster Day, and, even better, it’s National Beer Day in the UK, celebrating the day the Magna Carta was sealed in 1215. Wikipedia makes two observations:

. . . ale is mentioned in clause 35 of Magna Carta, which states: Let there be throughout our kingdom a single measure for wine and a single measure for ale and a single measure for corn, namely ‘the London quarter

and

Beer Day Britain was instigated and driven forward by beer sommelier, writer and drinks educator Jane Peyton. It took place for the first time in 2015. The main focus of the day is the National Cheers To Beer that takes place at 7 pm when people also sing the Cheers To Beer anthem co-written by Jane Peyton.

Brits, des that in fact really happen, with people singing “Cheers to Beer”?

On this date in 1215, King John of England affixed his seal to the Magna Carta (see above), and in 1667 the first human blood transfusion was administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys, though I believe there’s some controversy about the date of the first such transfusion. On June 15, 1878, Eadweard Muybridge’s series of photographs proved for one and for all that yes, all four feet of a horse can leave the ground when it runs. Muybridge went on to take many series of stop-action photos. On this date in 1937, sixteen climbers on an expedition to Nanga Parbat were killed in an avalanche: the worst disaster on an 8000-meter peak, even counting the Everest debacle of 1996, when eight climbers were killed. Finally, on this day in 1970, Charles Manson went on trial in Ls Angeles for the “Sharon Tate” murders.

Notables born on this day include Saul Steinberg (1914). Erroll Garner (1921), Waylon Jennings (1937; he’s 80 today), and Neil Patrick Harris (1973). I am old. Those who died on this day include Ella Fitzgerald (1996) and Casey Kasem (2014). All of us are going to die!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is wide eyed in fear. When I asked Malgorzata what kind of work was frightening poor Hili, she responded, “Oh, keeping the world in order.”

Hili: I’m terrified. A: What of? Hili: The amount of work that awaits me.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem przerażona.

Ja: Czym?

Hili: Tą ilością pracy, którą mamy przed sobą.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon’s staff has made a gorgeous garden on their new property, but are still awaiting delivery of their wooden house from the South. In the meantime, Leon sits in the garden and questions the bees:

Leon: What issue are they buzzing about?

Via Matthew Cobb: The classic hare vs tortoise race. Reptile wins!

Hare v Tortoise pic.twitter.com/tU12lH7uUe — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) June 15, 2017

And from Grania, a cat sleeping upside down (it’s a gif):

He likes to be unconventional pic.twitter.com/X5H0DxU5EF — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) June 15, 2017