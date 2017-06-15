Today we have a potpourri of photos; the first comes from reader Tim Anderson in Australia, who does astronomical photos:

This is a picture of the Jewel Box (NGC 4755), a “small” open star cluster located very close to the Southern Cross. It contains about one hundred stars. The Jewel Box was first described by Nicolas Louis de Lacaille in 1751. The image is a composite of 30 frames each of red, green, blue and white filtered light.

And from Jerry Piven, who didn’t identify the bird (readers?), but said that his friend IDed the snake as a black snake (probably Pantherophis obsoletus):

Perhaps this might make your wildlife posting? I’ve never seen a bird follow a snake through the grass and over a path only to nip at its ophidian tail so assiduously. Perhaps the snake had tried to purloin her eggs or chicks. I’m no ornithologist so I can only speculate.

And three from Stephen Barnard, who gets special kudos as he finally trapped the mother of Jerry Coyne VI and Not Jerry Coyne. Mom was feral and wild, but Stephen saved her from being euthanized and is trying to get her adopted as a barn cat.

These moose twins (Alces alces) hang out together. I used to see them with their mother, but she’s moved on.

Sandhill Crane family (Grus canadensis). I see these birds every day in the field across the creek. It’s interesting to observe the growth of the colt. (That’s what crane chicks are called.) It can’t fly, and I’m puzzled why the coyotes don’t get it. Maybe the adults are effective at defending it. This photo is heavily cropped.

Finally, my own mallard ducklings (Anas platyrhynchos) in the pond outside my office. I feed them three times a day with a combination of oatmeal and Cheerios, and, with the combination of their normal food of insects, minnows, and vegetation, they are waxing fat. In fact, I can hardly continue to call them “ducklings”: they’re DUCKS! This is just an iPhone photo; no time for even a point and shoot when I’m using one hand to toss them their noms: