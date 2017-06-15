Keean Malik defends cultural appropriation, gets demonized

British writer Kenan Malik, whom I like, has just waded into shark-filled waters in his short New York Times essay: “In defense of cultural appropriation.” Most of the “appropriation” he describes isn’t repugnant to many of us: the controversy about a white woman’s painting of Emmett Till, a black teenager murdered by Southern racists; Lionel Shriver’s assertion of the right of the novelist to write from any viewpoint; and the appropriation of black music by Elvis Presley (and I could add the Beatles). In general, I favor cultural appropriation so long as appropriate attention is given to those whose work was heavily used. At this moment I’m wearing my pounamu (jade) pendant that I got in New Zealand. It’s an appropriation from Maori culture, and if anybody asks I’ll tell them what it is, but I don’t feel bad for wearing it and don’t feel I’m exploiting Maoris.

As far as writers writing about characters whose sex, class, or ethnicity they don’t share—have at it! If it doesn’t work, the marketplace will sort it out, but clearly there are many great works of literature that have involved both cultural and gender borrowing in this way.

There has been some fracas about this in Canada (see here and here), and perhaps Malik doesn’t give that enough attention, but in general I agree with his essay. What has ticked people off is his claim that those who say that authors of “foreign” background can’t write about the complainers’ community are “gatekeepers”, and can even be exercising a form of xenophobic separatism. As Malik says, “It is difficult to see how creating gated cultures helps promote social justice.” One quote about the Emmett Till painting:

In 1955, Emmett Till’s mother urged the publication of photographs of her son’s mutilated body as it lay in its coffin. Till’s murder, and the photographs, played a major role in shaping the civil rights movement and have acquired an almost sacred quality. It was from those photos that Ms. Schutz began her painting. To suggest that she, as a white painter, should not depict images of black suffering is as troubling as the demand by some Muslims that Salman Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses” should be censored because of supposed blasphemies in its depiction of Islam. In fact, it’s more troubling because, as the critic Adam Shatz has observed, the campaign against Ms. Schutz’s work contains an “implicit disavowal that acts of radical sympathy, and imaginative identification, are possible across racial lines.” Seventy years ago, racist radio stations refused to play “race music” for a white audience. Today, antiracist activists insist that white painters should not portray black subjects. To appropriate a phrase from a culture not my own: Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

At the beginning of his essay, Malik admits that if were an editor and wrote this piece, he might be out of a job, like three editors in Canada, and he did incite controversy. The NYT piece has 1055 comments as of this writing, many of them passionate on both sides, and, inevitably, Twitter weighed in. Malik defended himself against the critics:

What is it about social media that turns people into sacks of hatred? Many of Malik’s critics clearly didn’t read his article, let alone bother to look up the skin color of the “white supremacist” who wrote it! (Malik was born in India.)

h/t: Enrico, Bruce