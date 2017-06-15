Evergreen State College spokesperson lies about Bret Weinberg, faculty says he should shut up

This is worth only a short mention, but I add it here to keep a record. If you’ve been following the Demonization of Bret Weinberg by the Assembled Authoritarians of The Evergreen State College (TESC) you’ll know that after being threatened and told by campus police that they couldn’t protect him, biology professor Bret Weinstein and his family have moved. We now learn from an article in The Olympian, the local paper, that he temporarily moved out of state for safety—and told the College that he did so. Yet the College spokesperson claims that Weinstein is back in Washington State and is on campus. This is either gross communication or a lie; Weinstein (as do I) think it’s the latter:

College spokesman Zach Powers said Weinstein already has returned to his job, and that he’s aware that the college has beefed up its security measures. “I understand faculty member Bret Weinstein returned to campus just over a week ago to teach in his normally assigned classroom,” Powers told The Olympian on Tuesday afternoon. “He has been notified by Evergreen Police Services of additional law enforcement present on campus.” Weinstein said Tuesday that is not true. “If college administrators say I was on campus last week, they are lying,” he told The Olympian. “I left campus when it was evacuated on the morning of June 1. I held my afternoon class in a downtown park that day, and left the state with my family that evening. We have not been in Washington since, and some administrators know that.”

Zach Powers is rapidly becoming the Sean Spicer of Evergreen. Meanwhile, in a frighting display of Faculty Fascism, the teachers at TESC continue to claim that Weinstein’s actions have endangered them (Jebus!), and that he shouldn’t have told his story in public. Yes, I guess they think that when they and the students ostracize a man for writing a simple and reasonable email, he should just shut up and take the blows from the students wielding baseball bats. (I suspect their real motivation isn’t their safety, because they’re not in danger, but that they’re fearful of they and the College looking bad via truthful and widespread publicity.) But in taking on Weinstein, TESC bit off more than it could chew, for the man is passionate, relentless, and implacable in his criticism of the postmodern virus that infects the College. I hope Weinstein sues the hell out of them.

The Olympian reports this:

A group of Evergreen faculty members told The Olympian editorial board last week that they believe Bridges should investigate Weinstein’s actions, saying he helped escalate racial tension on campus by taking his views to Fox News, The Joe Rogan Experience and elsewhere. They said that some faculty members have gotten death threats, and are meeting with their classes off-campus, due to safety concerns. “I don’t know how I can go back and teach given that I have been portrayed as the reason that Evergreen is in crisis,” Weinstein told Carlson.

Well, perhaps there’s some other college that wants two superb biology teachers (Weinstein’s wife Heather Heying also taught at Evergreen) who are reasonable, calm, and honest.