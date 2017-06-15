Cambridge University infantilizes its women students

The headline of this short piece from The Independent (click on screenshot to see the article) says it all:

Cambridge University examiners have been warned against using words such as “flair”, “brilliance” and “genius” when assessing students’ work because they are associated with men, an academic has revealed. Lucy Delap, a lecturer in British History at the top-ranking institution, said History tutors are discouraged from using the terms because they “carry assumptions of gender inequality”. She told The Telegraph: “Some of those words, in particular genius, have a very long intellectual history where it has long been associated with qualities culturally assumed to be male. “Some women are fine with that, but others might find it hard to see themselves in those categories”. Dr Delap, who specialises in gender history, said one of the reasons why men get more first class degrees at Oxford and Cambridge than women is because female students struggle with the “male dominated environment”. . . . “We’re rewriting our first two years of our History degree to create a wider set of paper choices,” she explained, “to make assessment criteria clearer, and to really try and root out the unhelpful and very vague talk of ‘genius’, of ‘brilliance’, of ‘flair’ which carries assumptions of gender inequality and also of class and ethnicity.“

The article (and Delap) also mentions “reading lists dominated by male authors and the lack of diversity seen in college portrait collections.” I’m not sure what I think of this. If important women historians or women’s roles in history or the writing of history are being neglected, then yes, by all means put in women authors. But should they put them in just to raise gender parity, regardless of whether they fit into the curriculum or are considered valuable contributions to the curriculum? Like the male-dominated portraits, reading lists reflect the sexism of the past: the fact that women weren’t given equal opportunity to excel in academics. We’ve progressed now, and most of us think that opportunity should be there from the outset: right from what we Americans call “grade school.” There should be no differential treatment of the sexes, especially if it marginalizes one group.

But should we also assure equal outcomes: fixing things so that that the disparity in achievement at present—Cambridge University reports that “In 2015-16, 31 per cent of women gained firsts in history at Cambridge compared with 39 per cent of men”—becomes exactly equal? What if the numbers were reversed and more women than men got firsts: would that also constitute a problem?

Well, the word “genius” is overused, as few people of either sex fit my notion of that word, but really: “flair” and “brilliance”? Are other words like that “associated with men”?

I see this language policing as risible and offensive to women. The words are gender-neutral, and if they have been associated with men in the past and not with women equally bright, well, that should be rectified. But it shouldn’t be fixed by ditching the words, for crying out loud! And what will they do—invent new words? The Independent reports that “In order to help Cambridge University progress in terms of gender equality, Dr Delap said her department wanted to use language that was more ‘transparent’”. But what kind of language is more transparent than “brilliance”? Is “brilliant” more sexist than “very smart”?

[Delap’s] comments follow a debate sparked by the Oxford University History Faculty this week, when the department was accused of sexism for introducing a “take home” exam paper. The move was said to be part of a restructuring of the degree course, with the hoping of boosting results for female students who are statistically better performers at long term assessment over sit-down exams.

This is disappointing nonsense from an academic who ought to be able to do better. Instead of trying to build women students up, she’s decided to infantilise them and treat them as feeble creatures unable to compete. What a waste of opportunity!

