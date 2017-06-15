Cambridge University infantilizes its women students

The headline of this short piece from The Independent (click on screenshot to see the article) says it all:
An excerpt from the report:
Cambridge University examiners have been warned against using words such as “flair”, “brilliance” and “genius” when assessing students’ work because they are associated with men, an academic has revealed.
Lucy Delap, a lecturer in British History at the top-ranking institution, said History tutors are discouraged from using the terms because they “carry assumptions of gender inequality”.
She told The Telegraph: “Some of those words, in particular genius, have a very long intellectual history where it has long been associated with qualities culturally assumed to be male.
“Some women are fine with that, but others might find it hard to see themselves in those categories”.
Dr Delap, who specialises in gender history, said one of the reasons why men get more first class degrees at Oxford and Cambridge than women is because female students struggle with the “male dominated environment”.
. . . “We’re rewriting our first two years of our History degree to create a wider set of paper choices,” she explained, “to make assessment criteria clearer, and to really try and root out the unhelpful and very vague talk of ‘genius’, of ‘brilliance’, of ‘flair’ which carries assumptions of gender inequality and also of class and ethnicity.“
The article (and Delap) also mentions “reading lists dominated by male authors and the lack of diversity seen in college portrait collections.” I’m not sure what I think of this. If important women historians or women’s roles in history or the writing of history are being neglected, then yes, by all means put in women authors. But should they put them in just to raise gender parity, regardless of whether they fit into the curriculum or are considered valuable contributions to the curriculum? Like the male-dominated portraits, reading lists reflect the sexism of the past: the fact that women weren’t given equal opportunity to excel in academics. We’ve progressed now, and most of us think that opportunity should be there from the outset: right from what we Americans call “grade school.” There should be no differential treatment of the sexes, especially if it marginalizes one group.
But should we also assure equal outcomes: fixing things so that that the disparity in achievement at present—Cambridge University reports that “In 2015-16, 31 per cent of women gained firsts in history at Cambridge compared with 39 per cent of men”—becomes exactly equal? What if the numbers were reversed and more women than men got firsts: would that also constitute a problem?
Well, the word “genius” is overused, as few people of either sex fit my notion of that word, but really: “flair” and “brilliance”? Are other words like that “associated with men”?
I see this language policing as risible and offensive to women. The words are gender-neutral, and if they have been associated with men in the past and not with women equally bright, well, that should be rectified. But it shouldn’t be fixed by ditching the words, for crying out loud! And what will they do—invent new words? The Independent reports that “In order to help Cambridge University progress in terms of gender equality, Dr Delap said her department wanted to use language that was more ‘transparent’”. But what kind of language is more transparent than “brilliance”? Is “brilliant” more sexist than “very smart”?
The other action Cambridge is taking is this:
[Delap’s] comments follow a debate sparked by the Oxford University History Faculty this week, when the department was accused of sexism for introducing a “take home” exam paper.
The move was said to be part of a restructuring of the degree course, with the hoping of boosting results for female students who are statistically better performers at long term assessment over sit-down exams.
To that, and the new language policing, Grania said this:
This is disappointing nonsense from an academic who ought to be able to do better. Instead of trying to build women students up, she’s decided to infantilise them and treat them as feeble creatures unable to compete. What a waste of opportunity!
Here’s a photo of Dr. Delap; her Cambridge bio is here:
This reflects poorly on the humanities as serious and relevant. She is supposed to be studying and document history, nor rewriting it to fit her snowflake vision.
I just re-read 1984 and it is truly disturbing to realize just how prescient Orwell was. So much of what is going on in the world today is there in that novel. This post reminds me of how the whole point of Newspeak (the language of the Party, replacing standard English) is to eliminate words from the language. “The 10th edition of the Newspeak dictionary has removed an additional 3,000 words…” This whole situation is double-plus-un-good. That’s what it is.
You know, I hadn’t associated the word ‘genius’ with just men, ever. I had always associated it with the individual concerned, and what they had done, said, written or achieved.
Until now.
So, well done for that Ms. Gunn.
Perhaps you would supply a list of words that are suitable?
‘Smarty-pants’ perhaps? How about ‘Clever clogs’? Or are clogs simply a male item of footwear… We need to know soon – so that we can get on with our actual lives…
Neither had I, but now that it was brought up, I considered the ‘-us’ ending, often indicating a derivation from a masculine Latin noun or adjective. And the OED says:
“classical Latin genius male spirit of a family, existing in the head of the family and subsequently in the divine or spiritual part of each individual, personification of a person’s natural appetites, spirit or personality of an emperor regarded as an object of worship, spirit of a place, spirit of a corporation, (in literature) talent, inspiration, person endowed with talent, also demon or spiritual being in general (2nd cent. a.d.), a formation in -ius (suffix chiefly forming adjectives) on a base ultimately related to that of gignere to beget (see genital adj.).”
So technically that one did have male connotations, though a long time ago, and I wouldn’t have thought many would think that way now. And I can’t see how ‘flair’ and ‘brilliance’ have any gender bias at all.
The vast majority of people neither know Latin nor the etymology of the words they use. Regardless, I don’t think she was using that excuse anyway, but saying that somehow these words are meant to describe what we see as somehow typically male traits *today*, which is absurd.
I’m still laughing at the characterization of the word “flair” as being associated with men. That is hilarious! Though I admit Milo Yiannopoulos could be described as having “flair”.
When I hear “flair “, I think of interior decorators and waiters at TGIF.
Not Newton or Einstein.
Yeah, “flair” is knowing where to put the ottoman, or if the wine in bin 14 is “corked.”
I think of waiters at Chotchkie’s.
This level of silliness is bound to backfire. At some point, people will get alert fatigue and become desensitized to real instances of sexism and to legitimate attempts to confront them. You should only cry ‘wolf’ when there is a real wolf, not just an imaginary beast made up of smoke and straws.
“What if the numbers were reversed and more women than men got firsts: would that also constitute a problem?”
Well, we already know the answer to that in US higher education, as for some time now, more women have been going to college and getting college degrees (last I looked, it was about 60-40 in both cases, though it was still trending upwards and might be a couple percentage points more pronounced now). Instead of trying to help boys get to college and complete it, we’ve continued to bang on about how we need to now make every single subject of study that is not yet dominated by women at least 50-50. So, if the numbers are reversed, no, nobody will care.
I wouldn’t go so far as to say nobody will care. Some people will care, but yes, their numbers are steadily going down.
The reason why the portraits around Cambridge University are dominated by men is most likely because for the first 700 years of its 800-year history, women weren’t allowed to enrol, and even as late as the 1940s, women students weren’t allowed to graduate with a full degree. Oxford was just as bad, of course.
If I were the boss of the person who came up with this, I would want to know if he or she had too much free time. This is the type of over reaching or exaggeration coming close to laughable. I would be far more concerned with who gets in at Cambridge than what invention can be made of a word.
The only issue I’ve ever had with the word “genius” is the unintentional baggage often carried by the term which leads many young students, regardless of sex or gender, to believe that if one is a “genius” (or “gifted”), then it is innate and therefore requires no hard work by said “genius” or that those who are not “geniuses” will never be smart, or succeed no matter how hard they work at something. This can lead to “imposter syndrome” for those who succeed early in education and can lead to disability fear and anxiety of failing later or of being “found out”. Those who are not labeled as such,or are labeled by educators and parents as “dumb” or whatever, may also self-limit due to this idea of innate genius (that they are told they lack) and thus fail to thrive. I couldn’t say if these issues plague more male or female students, nor could I say how frequent they do plague students, but I’m sure someone has studied this.
I should also add that the job for parents and educators is not to protect, coddle, and infantilize students because of the issues mentioned above, but strive to assist students in becoming more resilient. We’ve failed them completely if we’ve raised and educated them in a protective bubble, only to see them implode once they are exposed to the world beyond our protective embrace. Much like seedlings we gardeners try to head start indoors, if we do not harden them to the conditions they will face out of doors, they are sure to perish.
‘I see this language policing as risible and offensive to women’. And some women see the current use of language as being offensive to women 🙂
There’s a word sort-of opposite to “genius” that applies here:
Twit.
Wait, let’s assume for the sake of argument that Prof. Delap is correct that there’s been “a very long intellectual history” of those words being “associated with men.” The remedy then is to stop using those words, rather than to give women (both historical and contemporary) their just due — to stigmatize women further and to impoverish the language? B.S.
If you stop using these words, then they will definitely primarilty be associated with men. Why not keep using them now that women are on the scene, and let their associations change? I continue to wonder if the big battles haven’t been won, leaving us only with the trivial. If not, you’re misdirecting your energy.
If we stop using words such as “flair”, “brilliance” and “genius” does that mean we can’t use them to describe women when it seems appropriate?
I can see the Puffho headline now. “Cambridge professor finds a genius way to help her female students struggling in a male dominated environment.”
I have to say at risk of revealing too much about myself, – FYI
children’s shows use the word “genius” enough to make you ill.
And it’s not enough to say the word – they laden it with vocal yap :
“GEEEN E yu-UH-uh-UH-sss!”
Ugh, pit-tooey pit-tooey.
The word genius is from the Latin, gignere, meaning beget.
Which is also the root of the Old English ‘begieten’ meaning ‘to obtain by effort’.
I can see why snowflakes might object to that.