Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Today is Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Let us spare a thought for those killed in the terrible high-rise fire in London last night, which killed at least six and probably many more. The cause has not been determined.

It’s National Strawberry Shortcake Day, celebrating a much beloved treat in the U.S. It’s also our Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the Stars and Stripes in 1777.

On this day the Continental Army was established in the U.S., which grew into the United States Army (and defeated the British). On June 14, 1822, Charles Babbage described his “difference engine” to the Royal Astronomical Society, often seen as the world’s first computer. The first Henley Regatta was staged in 1839, and in 1900 Hawaii became a U.S. Territory. On June 14, 1907, women got the right to vote in Norway, and 33 years later to the day, a group of Poles became the first occupants of the Auschwitz concentration camp. On this day in 1951, UNIVAC I, the first commercial computer, began operation for the U.S. Census Bureau. In 1966, the Vatical finally deep-sixed the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, the list of books prohibited for Catholics to read: a form of censorship that began in 1557. Finally, on this day in 1882 the Argentinian forces surrendered to Britain, ending the Falklands War.

Notables born on this day include Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811), Burl Ives (1909), Pierre Salinger (1925), Junior Walker (1931), Rowan Williams (1950), and Steffi Graf (1969). Although Junior’s gone, let’s wake up with his greatest hit, “What does it take” (1968), performed here on the Letterman show. That’s some sax work: “I’m gonna blow for you.” It’s one of my favorite songs, and it’ll wake you up.

Notables who died on this day include Edward FitzGeralnd (1883), Mary Cassatt (1926), and Jorge Luis Borges and Alan Jay Lerner (both 1986). Here’s one of Cassatt’s paintings from 1908, “Sara holding a cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hankering for cream (yes, she gets some from time to time):

Hili: Do you remember what we had to do after returning home? A: Remind me. Hili: We had to give me some cream.

In Polish:

Hili: Pamiętasz co mieliśmy zrobić po powrocie?

Ja: Przypomnij mi.

Hili: Mieliśmy dać mi trochę śmietanki.

Our in Winnipet, Gus got catnip (he gets one leaf several times a day):

And in Wloclawek, Leon, still waiting for his wooden house to be shipped from southern Poland, demands noms in the garden:

Leon: I’m resting. Will you bring me a sausage, please?

Here’s a tweet, but it looks suspicious to me. . .

Guess who got woken by the rain pic.twitter.com/fyY4tSIJPM — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) June 13, 2017