Steve Paikin interviews Lawrence Krauss

If you’re a fan of physicists Lawrence Krauss, here’s a half-hour video in which he’s interviewed by Steve Paikin of the Candian channel TVO’s show The Agenda. (Paikin is 57: can you believe it?) I was once on his show, and was impressed by Paikin’s preparation and probing questions, as well as his ability to direct the interview and his practice of letting the interviewee speak without excessive intrusion. He’s one of the best interviewers going, and I’m sure he read Krauss’s book (as he read me, as it was full of his notes and bookmarks).

Krauss’s spiel is very similar to his talk at the Imagine No Religion meetings (for which he got a standing ovation), and is centered on his new history of modern physics,The Greatest Story Ever Told–So Far: Why Are We Here? Although the book doesn’t add much to similar histories, Krauss excels in his public talks on physics, infecting the audience with his own enthusiasm for science. You get a flavor of this in the interview.

h/t: Barry