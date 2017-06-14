Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Aisha

According to the hadith (the traditional sayings of Muhammad, not the Qur’an), Muhammad was betrothed to a six-year-old girl, Aisha, but didn’t consummate the marriage until she was the ripe old age of NINE. That much is agreed on by many Islamic scholars, though a few apologists argue that she was older, finding the claim of child rape “disgusting” (see one apologist here). It’s a sore spot for defenders of Islam, as the practice of child marriage among many Muslims is based on the hadith story.

At any rate, today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “hurts”, is about that issue:

And the author’s email came with a note:

Today’s strip was prompted by this story in The Freethinker last week. Here’s the billboard and a response by the director of the Muslim Alliance of Indiana:

Over at The Friendly Atheist, David G. McAfee (what happened to Hemant?) examines the claims of the billboard and finds this:

Child marriage: PARTLY FALSE. Muhammed married Aisha when she was NINE, not six. A distinction without a difference. Slave owner and dealer. TRUE. Rapist. MAY BE TRUE based on Aisha and other inferences from the Qur’an Beheaded 600 Jews. TRUE: 600-900 beheaded after a “military dispute”, though McAfee doesn’t say whether they were Jews 13 wives. TRUE: Mo had between 11 and 13 wives, most of them in a polygamous situation, Torture and murder of unbelievers. NOT CLEAR; some unbelievers killed during war.

What’s interesting about McAfee’s post is that he indicts the Old Testament for approving similar behavior: rape, genocide, slavery, and so on. That’s true, but it’s beside the point, for Christians now reject those precepts and have largely been “defanged” after the Enlightenment, while those tenets of Isam (even an equivalent of slavery) are still in practiced in some places, and the murder of apostates and unbelievers is a regular practice. The defense of Islam by saying “Well, the Bible says that bad stuff, too,” is something I wouldn’t expect on Hemant’s site.