Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Aisha

According to the hadith (the traditional sayings of Muhammad, not the Qur’an), Muhammad was betrothed to a six-year-old girl, Aisha, but didn’t consummate the marriage until she was the ripe old age of NINE. That much is agreed on by many Islamic scholars, though a few apologists argue that she was older, finding the claim of child rape “disgusting” (see one apologist here). It’s a sore spot for defenders of Islam, as the practice of child marriage among many Muslims is based on the hadith story.
At any rate, today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “hurts”, is about that issue:
And the author’s email came with a note:
Today’s strip was prompted by this story in The Freethinker last week. Here’s the billboard and a response by the director of the Muslim Alliance of Indiana:
Over at The Friendly Atheist, David G. McAfee (what happened to Hemant?) examines the claims of the billboard and finds this:
Child marriage: PARTLY FALSE. Muhammed married Aisha when she was NINE, not six. A distinction without a difference.
Slave owner and dealer. TRUE.
Rapist. MAY BE TRUE based on Aisha and other inferences from the Qur’an
Beheaded 600 Jews. TRUE: 600-900 beheaded after a “military dispute”, though McAfee doesn’t say whether they were Jews
13 wives. TRUE: Mo had between 11 and 13 wives, most of them in a polygamous situation,
Torture and murder of unbelievers. NOT CLEAR; some unbelievers killed during war.
What’s interesting about McAfee’s post is that he indicts the Old Testament for approving similar behavior: rape, genocide, slavery, and so on. That’s true, but it’s beside the point, for Christians now reject those precepts and have largely been “defanged” after the Enlightenment, while those tenets of Isam (even an equivalent of slavery) are still in practiced in some places, and the murder of apostates and unbelievers is a regular practice. The defense of Islam by saying “Well, the Bible says that bad stuff, too,” is something I wouldn’t expect on Hemant’s site.
It’s all TRUE, actually. McAfee is wrong when he says that Mo MARRIED Aisha at nine, he MARRIED her at six, but had sex with her at nine.
Mo is also incredibly likely to be a rapist: his men tortured and killed the husband of Safiyah, and he order her brought to him, then “married” her because she was incredibly beautiful that Mo was overwhelmed by lust, even though she was a “heathen” Jew.
No mention of Safiyah consenting, or even having a say in her “marriage”. It’s doubtful that she’d have been overjoyed to “marry” the man responsible for the torture and death of her husband. Mo acted like a stereotypical moustache-twirling bad guy in this case.
There’s plenty of evidence of torture and murders of unbelievers or just critics of old Mo (including a poet who made fun of him) in the ahadith.
Hemant shares his blog with other contributors often. I read the ‘defense’ of Mohamed and don’t understand why he thinks he can ignore known facts.
Disgusting language? No swear words–just some inconvenient facts the Muslim Alliance would like to ignore.
I question the basis for McAfee’s assertion that it is “false” to claim that Mohammed married A’isha when she was only six years old. According to Wikipedia, there are six major hadith collections of Sunni Islam, including “Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī” and “Sahih Muslim.”
The following is from Volume 5, Book 58, Number 236 of Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī:
“Khadija died three years before the Prophet departed to Medina. He stayed there for two years or so and then he married ‘Aisha when she was a girl of six years of age, and he consumed that marriage when she was nine years old.”
The following is from Volume 7, Book 62, Number 64 of Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī:
“[T]he Prophet married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old, and then she remained with him for nine years (i.e., till his death).”
The following is from Volume 7, Book 62, Number 65 of Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī:
“[T]he Prophet married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old. Hisham said: I have been informed that Aisha remained with the Prophet for nine years (i.e. till his death).”
The following is from Book 008, Number 3310 of Sahih Muslim:
“A’isha (Allah be pleased with her) reported: Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) married me when I was six years old, and I was admitted to his house when I was nine years old.”
The following is from Book 008, Number 3311 of Sahih Muslim:
“A’isha (Allah be pleased with her) reported that Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) married her when she was seven years old, and he was taken to his house as a bride when she was nine, and her dolls were with her; and when he (the Holy Prophet) died she was eighteen years old.”