A new film on anti-Semitism: up for one day, but in German

The German film “Auserwählt und ausgegrenzt – Der Hass auf Juden in Europa” (“Chosen and excluded: the hatred of Jews in Europe”) is online illegally, but only for a day. It is highly regarded as thorough and honest, and you can read about it on the German Wikipedia, which will translate the piece into English wenn Sie kein Deutsch sprechen können.

The hate of Jews in Europe is a 90-minute documentary by the authors Joachim Schroeder and Sophie Hafner from the year 2016 about anti-Semitism in Germany, France , the Gaza Strip and the West Jundland – including the Jews’ hatred of Muslims . The film took a media interest both inside and outside the German-speaking countries after the TV channel Arte had rejected a broadcast in the summer of 2017. The WDR , which produced the film and had previously edited it in an editorial, expressed “doubts about the journalistic quality of the documentation”. On 13 June 2017 the news and entertainment portal Bild.de published the film for the duration of 24 hours. The documentation is preceded by an introduction, in which the picture editor Claas Weinmann explains: ” Chosen and discriminated – the hatred of Jews in Europe – that is the anti-Semitism documentary that Arte does not want to show, and which still examines the WDR. We have been discussing this film for weeks, without being allowed to SEE him. The suspicion is, therefore, that the documentation is not shown because it shows an anti-Semitic view of the world in large parts of the society, which is staggering. Our historical responsibility obliges us to take a firm stand against the inadequacies, which are documented in the documentation. But we must all know what we are dealing with. That is why BILD shows the film, which the public broadcaster Arte NOT wants to show for 24 hours. “ On the same day, Arte responded with a press release stating that Arte had noted that Bild.de had put the documentation online on its own responsibility. “Even though this approach is strange, ARTE has no objection to the public’s own opinion on the film.” Furthermore,

"However, ARTE can not and does not want to legitimize the film by means of its own broadcasting since, without ARTE being informed about it, it deviates significantly from the agreed broadcast concept. Such an approach can not accept ARTE in this as in any other case. The hypothesis that the film does not fit into the program for political reasons is simply absurd. The program proposal, which was originally approved by the program conference, expressly envisaged the subject of anti-Semitism concealed under the cover of Israeli critics – but not in line with the editorial line of ARTE East, but in Europe. "