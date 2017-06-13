Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on June 13, 2017, and it’s Cupcake Lover’s Day. The Cupcake Fad has not yet abated in the U.S., though I predict it will, for its an excuse to sell cake at outrageous prices. (Mind you, I wouldn’t turn up my nose at a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting!) And, of all things, is is the Feast Day for G. K. Chesterton as ordained by the Episcopal Church.

On this day in 1898, Canada formed the Yukon Territory, decreeing Dawson as its capital, and in 1927, Charles Lindbergh got a ticker-tape parade (no longer possible!) in New York City after his successful solo flight across the Atlantic. On June 13, 1966, the U.S. Supreme court ruled, in Miranda v Arizona, that suspects must be informed of their rights before being questioned. A year later, LBJ nominated Thurgood Marshall to be the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. On June 13, 1970, the Beatles’ “The Long and Winding Road became the group’s last #1 song in the U.S. So sad that they broke up, and I’m not a fan of that song! Finally, on this day in 1971 the New York Times began publishing The Pentagon Papers.

Notables born on this day include W. B. Yeats (1865). Basil Rathbone (1892), Dorothy Sayers (1893), Paavo Nurmi, the “Flying Finn” (1897), Luis Walter Alvarez (1911), Ben “Sam the Lion” Johnson (1918), John Forbes Nash, Jr. (1928), and Ally Sheedy (1962). Those who died on this day include Martin Buber (1965), Benny Goodman (1986), Tim Russert (2008), and Jimmy Dean (2010).

Ben Johnson was a staple of Western movies, but when Peter Bogdanovich brought him back in the movie “The Last Picture Show” (1971; the year I graduated from college), he shone, winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Sam the Lion. This may be the best American film I know of. And here’s the best scene: Sam and Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) talking about old times—and old loves—at the fishing tank: a soliloquy that always makes me (a determinist!) tear up for opportunities missed:

I noticed that in his review of this film as a “Great Movie”, Roger Ebert also singles out this scene:

The best scene in “The Last Picture Show” takes place outside town at the “tank,” an unlovely pond that briefly breaks the monotony of the flat Texas prairie. Sam the Lion has taken Sonny and the retarded boy Billy fishing there, even though, as Sonny observes, there ain’t nothing in the tank but turtles. That’s all right with Sam: He doesn’t like fish, doesn’t like to clean them, doesn’t like to smell them. He goes fishing for the scenery. “Try one?” he says, offering Sonny the makings of a hand-rolled cigarette. And then he begins an wistful monologue, about a time 20 years ago when he brought a girl out to the tank and they swam in it and rode their horses across it and were in love on its banks. The girl had life and fire, but she was already married, and Sam even then was no longer young. As he tells the story, we realize we are listening to the sustaining myth of Sam’s life, the vision of beauty that keeps him going in the dying town of Anarene, Texas. The scene has a direct inspiration, I believe, for the writer-director, Peter Bogdanovich. I’m sure he was thinking of the monologue in “Citizen Kane” (1941) where old Mr. Bernstein remembers a girl with a parasol who he saw once, 50 years ago, and still cherishes in his memory as a beacon of what could have been.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the cherries are not coming along well because of early freezes and now cold weather. But Hili doesn’t care so long as there is an ample supply of fat mice:

Hili: Field flowers are beautiful. A: Do you like them? Hili: In the field you can find field mice among them.

In Polish:

​Hili: Polne kwiaty są piękne.

Ja: Podobają ci się? Hili: Na polu spotyka się wśród nich polne myszy.​

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon is on a walk. Malgorzata explains his monologue:

There is a tiny, biting fly in Leon’s monologue. I’m not sure about the English name for it but according to Wikipedia (Polish) it belongs in a family Simuliidae.

Leon: We can go, I’m protecting the rear against gnats and mosquitos.