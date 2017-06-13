The New Republic goes down the rabbit hole: argues that Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Asra Nomani as “worst possible ‘experts’ on Islam”

I used to write a lot for The New Republic (TNR), and enjoyed it. Then they changed ownership (with most of its staff resigning), reduced the frequency of the paper edition, and became, well, boring. . . just another political site (granted, a left-wing one), lacking the cultural and literary pieces that help give it its reputation. (Remember that the great literary critic Edmund Wilson was once TNR’s literary editor, helped popularize figures like James Joyce, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and was a major figure in refining and America’s literary tastes.)

That’s no more. The magazine has become almost irrelevant (when was the last time you looked at a New Republic piece?) and has acquired regressive leftist tendencies.

Some of these are on view in Sarah Jones’s untitled “Minutes” column in yesterday’s TNR. (Remember that, unlike HuffPo bloggers, this magazine actually pays people to write, so there should at least be some editorial oversight.)

Jones doesn’t consider either Nomani, a practicing Muslim who fought against women’s inequality at her mosque, and Hirsi Ali, an ex-Muslim raised firmly in the faith (which she left with enormous courage and force of will) qualified to testify on violent extremism. Remember too that Hirsi Ali is the victim of that extremism, and still lives under bodyguard. But Jones says this:

The Senate is about to hear from two of the worst possible “experts” on Islam. Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Asra Nomani, who typically refer to themselves as proponents of Muslim “reform,” will testify at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on “Ideology and Terror: Understanding the Tools, Tactics, and Techniques of Violent Extremism.” This apparently only refers to extremism of the Muslim variety—one wonders when we will get a hearing on the alt-right—and the presence of Hirsi Ali and Nomani sends a disturbing message about the motivations of the committee’s Republican members. Well, not everybody is an expert in every form of religiously-motivated extremism. Who do they want to testify: Karen Armstrong and Reza Aslan, who simply deny that religion plays a role in violence? Or do they want one of those bearded, Qu’ran-clutching imams in the West who talk out of both sides of their mouths—one way to their followers, another to the press? Or maybe Linda Sarsour, the hijabi who pushes sharia law as a good thing? No, for Nomani voted for Trump, which completely disqualifies her as able to say anything about extremism. And doesn’t Jones know that Hirsi Ali’s latest book, Heretic: Why Islam Needs a Reformation Now, offers five peaceful and rational (though not very workable) solutions on how to tame the extremist form of the faith? Nope; both women are smeared with anecdotes, to the point where they’re simply not worth hearing. Hirsi Ali is again demonized with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s ludicrous judgment that she (along with Maajid Nawaz) is an “anti-Muslim extremist.” Jones concludes that they’re “unreliable”, though I’m not sure what that means: Hirsi Ali and Nomani aren’t reliable witnesses, and their extreme views ought to disqualify them from any platform dependent on expertise. On Wednesday, they’ll simply tell Senate Republicans exactly what they want to hear about Islam. It won’t be factual, but for Republicans, it won’t matter.

What does it take for these women’s testimony to be taken seriously? Nothing, I suppose, for the Regressive Left has damned them as beyond consideration. They have violated the Purity Test.

Granted, many Republicans are anti-Muslim bigots, but my feeling is what these women have to say is well worth hearing and considering. Pity that they have been written off permanently by The New Republic.