Today’s photos come from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:
In April my husband and I went to SW Texas, stopping first in Ft Davis. Not only a good historical site with an old fort, the area had interesting wildlife.
First two photos: Reakirt’s blues (Echinargus isola), mating and resting. Ft Davis State Park:
Some sort of (red) lycid beetle. I had no luck with a more specific ID. Ft Davis SP:
Bewick’s wren (Thryomanes bewickii); Ft Davis SP. We watched a pair of these building a nest.
Cactus flower, Sonoran Desert Botanical Garden.
Lesser goldfinches (Spinus psaltria). My only reasonable shot of the (black) male; Ft Davis State Park:
Acorn woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus). The lowest one was hollowing a nest cavity; no clue what they all were looking at! Ft Davis SP:
Interesting subjects!