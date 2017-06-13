Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s photos come from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:

In April my husband and I went to SW Texas, stopping first in Ft Davis.  Not only a good historical site with an old fort, the area had interesting wildlife.
First two photos:  Reakirt’s blues (Echinargus isola), mating and resting.  Ft Davis State Park:
Some sort of (red) lycid beetle.  I had no luck with a more specific ID.  Ft Davis SP:
Bewick’s wren (Thryomanes bewickii); Ft Davis SP.  We watched a pair of these building a nest.
Cactus flower, Sonoran Desert Botanical Garden.
Lesser goldfinches (Spinus psaltria). My only reasonable shot of the (black) male; Ft Davis State Park:
Acorn woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus).  The lowest one was hollowing a nest cavity; no clue what they all were looking at!  Ft Davis SP:
