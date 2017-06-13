Today’s photos come from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:

In April my husband and I went to SW Texas, stopping first in Ft Davis. Not only a good historical site with an old fort, the area had interesting wildlife.

Echinargus isola), mating and resting. Ft Davis State Park: First two photos: Reakirt’s blues

Some sort of (red) lycid beetle. I had no luck with a more specific ID. Ft Davis SP:

Bewick’s wren ( Thryomanes bewickii); Ft Davis SP. We watched a pair of these building a nest.

Cactus flower, Sonoran Desert Botanical Garden.

Lesser goldfinches ( Spinus psaltria). My only reasonable shot of the (black) male; Ft Davis State Park:

Acorn woodpeckers ( Melanerpes formicivorus). The lowest one was hollowing a nest cavity; no clue what they all were looking at! Ft Davis SP: