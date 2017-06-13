How much do you know about cats? Take the BBC’s quiz

There are nine questions, and not all of them are easy. Play here; it will take only about 3 minutes.

I did well! My score:

h/t: Jiten (who got 4/9 and the note that his “pussy powers are low” (he’s no Trump!) On the other hand, I’m not sure that Brits know what Americans mean by “pussy”.

  1. Douglas E
    I know some Brits get quite a chuckle about the US use of “fanny packs”. 🙂

  2. Stephen Barnard
    7/9 and I guessed on about 5.

  3. HappyHeretic
    Six of nine. Pardon me while I go shave my eyebrows.

    HH

  4. Paul Schoeckel
    6 of 9.
    10) When your cat walks up your chest at 5:00am and smacks you in the face, does it mean:
    a. Bowl is empty.
    b. My other human left too early.
    c. Your blankets are lumpy.
    d. Wake up, it’s time to play for 5 minutes.

    • Linda Calhoun
      All of the above/

    • darrelle
      e. Time for the human to get out of bed so that I can go to bed.

  5. darrelle
    Your Result
    6/9
    Well done! You should be feline good. Give yourself a treat by listening to The Cat Who Came Back.

    I think I’m going to be on Coco Chanel’s shit list. Though I got 6 correct I really only knew 3 and had to guess on the rest.

    What the hell do they call a group of cats?

    *googles*

    A clowder? A variant of clodder, a clotted mass, to clot, coagulate?!?! I protest in the name of my cat!!

  6. Linda Calhoun
    I got 8 of 9.

    Missed the last one.

    Sigh.

  7. procatsitter
    I missed number 5. 8 out of 9

  8. GBJames
    I don’t know cats.

  9. Taskin
    6 out of 9 for me. (Gus got all 9)

  10. Randy schenck
    I got 8 of 9. Missed number 5 on the girls named for a cat Egypt. Had a bit of help from the cat expert in the family.

  11. Craw
    My score was low enough to prove this was a meaningless online test!!

  12. jay
    8/9 here also. I suspect my multiple-choice-test-taking skills dominated my knowledge of cats.

    That British shorthair is the spitting image of my cat.

  13. Terry Sheldon
    6/9 including a couple of lucky guesses (and a couple that weren’t as lucky).

  14. Curt Nelson
    I guessed on every one and got 7/9. I don’t understand that. I was prepared to miss them all. Maybe I should shave my eyebrows about it.

