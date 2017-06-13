How much do you know about cats? Take the BBC’s quiz

There are nine questions, and not all of them are easy. Play here; it will take only about 3 minutes.
I did well! My score:
h/t: Jiten (who got 4/9 and the note that his “pussy powers are low” (he’s no Trump!) On the other hand, I’m not sure that Brits know what Americans mean by “pussy”.
I know some Brits get quite a chuckle about the US use of “fanny packs”. 🙂
7/9 and I guessed on about 5.
Six of nine. Pardon me while I go shave my eyebrows.
HH
6 of 9.
10) When your cat walks up your chest at 5:00am and smacks you in the face, does it mean:
a. Bowl is empty.
b. My other human left too early.
c. Your blankets are lumpy.
d. Wake up, it’s time to play for 5 minutes.
All of the above/
e. Time for the human to get out of bed so that I can go to bed.
I think I’m going to be on Coco Chanel’s shit list. Though I got 6 correct I really only knew 3 and had to guess on the rest.
What the hell do they call a group of cats?
*googles*
A clowder? A variant of clodder, a clotted mass, to clot, coagulate?!?! I protest in the name of my cat!!
I got 8 of 9.
Missed the last one.
Sigh.
I missed number 5. 8 out of 9
I don’t know cats.
6 out of 9 for me. (Gus got all 9)
I got 8 of 9. Missed number 5 on the girls named for a cat Egypt. Had a bit of help from the cat expert in the family.
My score was low enough to prove this was a meaningless online test!!
8/9 here also. I suspect my multiple-choice-test-taking skills dominated my knowledge of cats.
That British shorthair is the spitting image of my cat.
6/9 including a couple of lucky guesses (and a couple that weren’t as lucky).
I guessed on every one and got 7/9. I don’t understand that. I was prepared to miss them all. Maybe I should shave my eyebrows about it.