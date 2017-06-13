Google Doodle celebrates ICC Cricket Championship

Today’s interactive Google Doodle celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy, and I have no idea what that is. (I’m sure many readers will!), You can play cricket yourself (as an animal) by simply pressing the button to swing when the ball approaches you, and score runs! I haven’t time to play a lot, but I’ll try later. Watch out for those googlys!
Here’s Google’s explanation:
Ah, summer: the sound of leather on willow, and the spectacle of cricket … cricket! As the tournament begins in the Oval cricket ground, something buzzes outside. A team of crickets sans tickets have set up their own wickets for a game of pest cricket! As they face their archrivals, the snails, it’s sure to be a match for the centuries. Don’t be fooled by their sluggish looks — these fielders can be fast on their feet!
To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, we’re inviting everyone to tap/click and take a swing at our pocket-size game!
We know that cricket is loved worldwide, so we wanted to make sure our Doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. We kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is our smallest interactive Doodle ever — even snail networks can load it in seconds.
Go to the game by clicking on the screenshot below:
Curiously, Google’s map of this Doodle’s reach doesn’t reach the US, but I can see it fine. Note that it’s all cricket-loving nations, but. . . Cuba?????
Possibly the map isn’t calibrated delicately enough to be able to select the Commonwealth countries of the Caribbean without selecting the whole region?
I highly recommend this video on the subject of cricket:
I’m feeling unlucky. It doesn’t show up for me.
Try clicking on Here’s Google’s explanation:
If that was yesterday’s Doodle, Google are a bit late to the party. The ICC Champions trophy started a a couple of weeks ago and we are now at the semifinal stage.
The ICC Champions Trophy is a one day cricket competition between the eight top ranked one day sides. It starts with two leagues in which each team plays the other teams and the top two from each league qualify for the semifinals.
I’m not quite sure how far to go with the cricket explanation. You might find it insulting if I explain the differences between the one day game and the (superior) test match format and you already know.
I think Cuba has been mistaken for Jamaica which is a large part of West Indies cricket. The Windies as they’re known!
Thanks to this GD, only now do I know/understand what the players do in a cricket match.