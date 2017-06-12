Yesterday’s lunch

From time to time I meet reader Simon—a cancer researcher who moved here from Vanderbilt—to sample the fare of a local restaurant. Yesterday we went to an acclaimed place that specializes in the food of Macau: Fat Rice. The restaurant, on West Diversey Avenue, is hard to spot because the name is very inconspicuous: on the red-and-yellow poster on the door:

It’s a cozy and crowded restaurant. There are tables but we ate at the bar, washing down the food with a few brewskis:

Our meal started with an appetizer: boiled pork and ginger dumplings in Szechuan sauce:

And we split the house speciality, Arroz Gordo (“Fat rice”), a paella-like dish made with curried chicken, barbecued pork, linguica, chilli prawns, clams, croutons, ginger, a leaf I couldn’t identify, and a big pile of rice underneath, which was slightly charred and crunch at the bottom. Delicious! I don’t remember this dish from when I visited Macau last November, so it may be a case of cultural appropriation.