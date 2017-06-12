Second feral kitten captured, named “Not Jerry Coyne”

Stephen Barnard in Idaho has been trying to trap a feral cat and her two kittens; yesterday he succeeded in getting the second kitten, which appears to be called “Not Jerry Coyne” since the first one, caught two days ago was named after me (“Jerry Coyne the Sixth“). The siblings (below) look very similar, though you can tell by their condition which was caught most recently. I asked Stephen how he caught the second one, and he appeared to have used the first kitten as bait.

I trapped another kitten, which I think is the last one. It’s an identical twin to Jerry Coyne the Fifth. No sign of the mother. I’ll probably take this one to the shelter tomorrow morning. It’s a really good shelter, lavishly supported by rich animal lovers in the Ketchum/Hailey area. They’re eating regular canned cat food. What worked was (1) putting the crate with Jerry Coyne the nth by the trap, and (2) setting a hair trigger on the trap. The two kittens are overjoyed at being reunited. Not Jerry Coyne is on the right. It’s been eating like a pig.

For my part, I hope they can be kept together, as the first one has already been adopted, and maybe the nice tenant who took Jerry VI can also take Not Jerry Coyne.

Voilà! They look at lot like the original Jerry Coyne the Cat (bottom photo), reared by Kätzchenmeister Gayle Ferguson in New Zealand:

Jerry the First: