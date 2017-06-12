Readers’ wildlife photos and video

We have a photo and a video today. First, Tara Tanaka (flickr site here, vimeo site here) sent a video of a giant American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) who lives on her property. It’s positively primeval—and scary! Her notes on “Mr. Biggun” (be sure to watch the video on the site and in full screen; click on “vimeo” at lower right):

In January I posted a video of what I thought was our largest alligator. We later found her nest and babies, and I renamed her ‘Mrs. Biggun.’ A couple of months ago I looked out the window, and for the first time saw two gators at the same time, so I grabbed my digiscoping gear and headed out in the yard to video them. I chose the closest one to focus on, and as I videoed him he really didn’t look that big — UNTIL he pulled himself up on ‘gator island.’ When I saw his jaw mine dropped. Lesson learned: you can’t judge a book by its cover. When I originally videoed Mrs. Biggun it was just before we hired someone with a mechanical harvester to remove the floating islands that were choking out the swamp and open water. Since our gator had a favorite spot to sun, we marked with flags and had David leave that little section, and we named it ‘gator island.’ You can see the original vegetation in the video of Mrs. Biggun, and what’s left in this one.

Reader Barbara Wilson (location not mentioned) sent some photos of an insect and plant, along with some notes:

This is the very opposite of a “spot the ___” photo. The White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) caterpillars were by far the thickest organisms out in this scabby area, except the flowering Bitterroot (Lewisia rediviva). The caterpillar is protected by camouflage, tiny hairs, and a single yellow eyespot on its butt.

Here it is:

Dr. Andy Moldenke, who identified these photos, says these moths are migratory and that this year they are moving by the millions.

Here is another view of the rocky habitat, showing the Bitterroot, which appears to flower right out of the rock.

Lewisia rediviva has leaves earlier in the season, but if the weather is dry they wither before the flowers arrive.