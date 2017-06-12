Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost halfway through June already: Monday, June 12, 2017. The students are gone for the summer now, giving my campus a very different feel. It is quiet and unoccupied, but soothing, too. It will also be hot this week, with today’s high of 94° F (34.4° C). It’s National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, a delicacy I will eschew (as a friend of mine once responded jokingly when I said that about a food, “I’ll chew it, too!”). In the US it’s “Loving Day,” commemorating a Supreme Court decision in 1967, Loving v Virginia, striking down a ban on interracial marriage (read “blacks and whites” in 16 US states. The case was recently made into a good but not a world class movie.

On this day in 1776, the Virginia Declaration of Rights was adopted, which influenced the revolutionary government, forming a model for the next month’s Declaration of Independence. On June 12, 1942, Anne Frank got a diary for her 13th birthday present; the recent is history. In 1963, NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers was murdered in Jackson, Mississippi by a Klan member. Precisely one year later, Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in a South African prison for sabotage. And 30 years ago, in 1987, Ronald Regan stood at the Brandenburg Gate and told Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.” And it happened! Remember this? (The famous statement is right at the end.)

Four years later, Boris Yeltsin was elected Russia’s president. On this day in 1994, an “unknown” killer (we know who it was) murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Brown in Los Angeles. Due to a bad prosecution and the jury’s cluelessness about DNA, O. J. Simpson was acquitted of the murder. Finally just one year ago today, Omar Mateen murdered 49 and injured 53 in an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida: the worst mass murder (aside from terrorist attacks) in American history.

Notables born on this day include Egon Schiele (1890; only 28 years old and an immense talent), Djuna Barnes (1892), Weegee (1899), George H. W. Bush (1924), Anne Frank (1929; see above), Jim Nabors (1930), and Chick Corea (1941). Those who died on this day include Edmund Wilson (1972; a great literary critic), Gregory Peck (2003), and all those people in Orlando.

Schiele was a very great painter, and had not the laws of physics cut his life short, we’d have many more wonderful works. Here’s a landscape (Krumau, 1916):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata tried to make rose-petal jam last year, but it didn’t work. Hili comments on the enterprise (I l love rose-petal jam and rose-petal Turkish delight):

Hili: Can preserves really be made out of rose petals? A: Yes, they can. Hili: It can’t be tasty.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy naprawdę robi się konfitury z róż?

Ja: Naprawdę.

Hili: To nie może być smaczne.

Reader Barry found a tw**t that documents a kitten being rescued from a pipe:

And cats (poorly) drawn in a medieval manuscript: